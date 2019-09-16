Tata Altroz Spy Shots Reveal New Infotainment System

Tata Motors has promised that the Altroz premium hatchback will be launched in India in 2019 but the company has not yet set a date. The Altroz will be the company's first premium hatchback and will be based on the 45X concept which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The near-production version of the Tata Altroz was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show this year and closely resembles the concept version. But we've already caught the Altroz testing on various occasions but this time around we get a sneak peek into the cabin thanks to these spy shots. We see a floating touchscreen infotainment system which will be Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, there'll also be a semi-digital instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel and more. From what we can see in the picture, there's climate control on offer too as also two USB charging slots. You also get to see black fabric seats with a centre armrest for the driver and front passenger while the overall dashboard looks nice and clean. The cabin gets the dual tone treatment, the air-conditioning vent has a chrome surround, while the interior door lock too is also finished in chrome.

The cabin of the Tata Altroz gets a dual-tone finish and there are chrome embellishments all over the cabin Tata Altroz ₹ 7.5 - 8.2 Lakh * ( Expected Price )

On the safety front, the car is expected to get dual Airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, speed alert, and seatbelt reminder as standard offerings. This particular model is the manual version. Now, we already know what the production version of the Tata Altroz will look like, and despite the camouflage, we can see some of those exterior elements here. Like, the sleek projector headlamps up front, which will come with integrated LED daytime running lamps, along with the wide central airdam added to the front bumper. We also get to see the twin-five-spoke alloy wheels which appear to have been finished in a light gold shade, and also glossy piano black panel placed below the windows. The Altroz will come with blacked out B- and C-pillars with a high mounted door handle for the rear doors. The rear section will get a dual tone effect thanks to the blacked-out section on the tailgate and the black spoiler, while the LED taillamps add a bit of contrast.

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz will borrow its powertrain options from the Nexon, featuring the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, along with the option of both, a manual and an automatic transmission. Upon its launch, the car will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, and Hyundai i20.

Source: Teambhp

