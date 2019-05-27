Tata Altroz Spotted Without Any Camouflage

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Altroz premium hatchback in the country this year. It was at the 2019 Geneva Motorshow that the company announced the name of its premium hatchback and now it's gearing up to launch the car in India. The 2019 Altroz seen here comes in the same yellowish-gold shade that we saw on the show car in Geneva, and by the looks of it, this will be the car's key colour option and it looks like the company has started shooting the production version for a commercial already, so, yes, we assume that the launch of the car is just a few months away. Visually, the car appears to be identical to the Tata Altroz unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, which could mean that the India-spec model will be similar to the global-spec Altroz. The model seen here appears to be the top-spec variant, and it seems to come with LED lightings like - LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, electrically operable ORVMs with turn lights, and LED taillamps.

The Tata Altroz will be a feature packed premium hatchback

The Tata Altroz is built on the company's new ALFA Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture and will be the first model to get the underpinnings of this new platform. Furthermore, the design and styling are a part of the company new Impact Design 2.0 philosophy, which was also used for the Tata Harrier.

While we do not get to see the cabin of the car in these images, similar to the exterior, the interior too is likely to remain identical to the car showcased in Geneva. Expected features include a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, and a host of other premium creature comforts

The Tata Altroz was first showcased in its production guise at the Geneva Motor Show

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz will borrow its powertrain options from the Nexon, featuring the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, along with the option of both, a manual and an automatic transmission. Upon its launch, the car will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, and Hyundai i20.

