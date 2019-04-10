Tata Altroz Spotted In India Sans Camouflage Ahead Of Launch

The upcoming Tata Altroz premium hatchback was recently spotted in India sans camouflage. The spy photo posted by the forum Supercharged is claimed to have been taken at Tata Motors' plant, and thus we can also see a few Tata Harrier SUVs around it. The car appears to be production ready and comes in the same Yellowish-Gold shade that we saw on the Altroz showcased at the Geneva Motor Show. Expected to be launched around mid-2019, this photo indicates that the carmaker might soon be ready to begin full-scale production of the Tata Altroz.

Visually, the car appears to be identical to the Tata Altroz unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, which could mean that the India-spec model will be similar to the global-spec Altroz. The model seen here appears to be the top-spec variant, and it seems to come with LED lightings like - LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, electrically operable ORVMs with turn lights, and LED taillamps. However, the car gets a different set of alloy wheels, compared to the show cars seen at the Geneva Motor Show.

The Tata Altroz is built on the company's new ALFA Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture and will be the first model to get the underpinnings of this new platform. Furthermore, the design and styling are a part of the company new Impact Design 2.0 philosophy, which was also used for the Tata Harrier. While we do not get to see the cabin of the car in these images, similar to the exterior, the interior too is likely to remain identical to the car showcased in Geneva. Expected features include a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, and a host of other premium creature comforts.

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz will borrow its powertrain options from the Nexon, featuring the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, along with the option of both, a manual and an automatic transmission. Upon its launch, the car will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, and Hyundai i20.

