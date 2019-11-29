Tata Altroz Pre-Bookings Start At Dealer Level; Launch In January 2020

With the new Tata Altroz premium hatchback all set to be launched in India in January 2020, selected dealers have started accepting pre-bookings for the car. While dealers in Mumbai and Delhi are currently accepting bookings for the car at ₹ 25,000, Tata showrooms in Chennai will commence bookings from December 4, for a token of ₹ 21,000, which is when the official bookings are claimed to start. Furthermore, a source in the know has told us that the company has sent out a pre-booking advisory to all its dealers asking them to start generating interest before it's ready to start the official bookings.

Guenter Butschek, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Motors with the new Altroz in the gold shade

Tata has already commenced series production of the car, and the company recently rolled off the first Altroz premium hatchback from its assembly line at the Chakan plant. The new Tata Altoz is the first model to be built on the new ALFA architecture and is based on the 45X concept which was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Upon launch, the car will compete with the like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and the Hyundai i20.

Visually, the Tata Altroz comes with the company's signature humanity line grille with glossy black treatment, flanked by a pair of sleek headlamps with integrated indicators, and a secondary light positioned below with LED daytime running lamps. The car will also come with a set of twin-four-spoke alloy wheels a blacked-out roof and LED taillamps.

The model will also be loaded on the feature front and is expected to get the large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, a fantastic audio system and more. The car is also expected to get a semi-digital instrument console along the lines of the Tata Harrier. Other features on the Tata Altroz will include the automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, push-button start-stop, cruise control, puddle lamps and more.

The technical specifications are yet to be announced, however, the new Tata Altroz is expected to borrow the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Nexon, which will be BS6 compliant from the start. Right now, there is no confirmation on a diesel-powered Altroz.

