Tata Altroz Platform And Design Details Revealed

The Design of the Tata Alrtroz is closely related to the 45X Concept on which it is based.

We've already told you that the Tata Altroz will make its first public appearance at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and Tata Motors has been sharing its technical details on its social media platforms. The latest teaser and video have revealed further details of its design and platform which are the most talked about aspects of this upcoming premium hatchback. The Altroz will debut Tata Motors' new ALFA platform and will embody the IMPACT 2.0 design language which we first saw on the Tata Harrier.

An Agile, Light, Flexible & Advanced platform, designed to suit different powertrains, & which caters to passenger's needs - ALFA ARC is ready for its debut with the Altroz. Know More: https://t.co/6av3JrNdhU #UrbanCarRedefined #TataMotorsAtGIMS #GIMS2019 #ConnectingAspirations pic.twitter.com/hNUUx9KVBH — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) March 1, 2019

The latest video illustrates the ALFA platform as Agile, Light, Flexible and Advanced which is a scalable architecture and along with the premium hatchback can also be used to spawn various body types such as small hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs and SUVs some of which Tata Motors is planning for the future. As shown in the video, the Alfa platform has also been configured to assemble hybrid and electric vehicles. The platform also facilitates the Altroz with segment-leading boot space and a flat floor at the rear which will provide enough legroom for passengers seated on the rear seat.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Is The Name Of The 45X Concept Hatchback

The second video teases the front of the Tata Altroz where the IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy predominantly focuses. The Tata Altroz is the production version of the will be closely 45X concept and the design stays true to the concept, featuring similarly tight overhangs and a sleek front grille which seamlessly blends with the headlamps. Moreover, it will have a hunkered stance with a tapering front, pretty much identical to the concept.

Tata Motors hasn't yet revealed any details about the powertrains of the Altroz but we expect it to come with the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine and the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel motor which power the Tata Nexon line-up. It is also likely to be equipped with a floating touchscreen which may be similar to the one seen in the Tata Harrier.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.