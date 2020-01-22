Tata Altroz Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Altroz hatchback in India and this launch marks the company's entry into the premium hatchback segment. The Altroz is the first car on the company's ALFA modular architecture and is based on the 45X concept which the company showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The Alfa platform has also been configured to assemble hybrid and electric vehicles. The platform also facilitates the Altroz with segment-leading boot space and a flat floor at the rear which will provide enough legroom for passengers seated on the rear seat.

The car is pretty attractive as premium hatchbacks go and you get some interesting design details, which are rather distinctive. There is a black sill along the waistband that travels below the window line and there's also extensive use of glossy black in the tailgate and front grille. It is also not a flat surface anywhere, and is either recessed, or sharply concave - adding a dynamic and very different look to the car. The rear door handle is kind of like the Swift's.

The metal carries through a lot of musculature, which comes into an almost exaggerated fender up front. Overall the exterior design is edgy, sharp and clutter-breaking. In terms of dimensions, the Tata Altroz measures 3990 mm long, 1755 mm wide and 1523 mm height. The premium hatchback comes with a 2501 mm long wheelbase and an unladen ground clearance of 165 mm. The petrol version of the car weighs 1036 kg while the diesel version tips the scales at 1150 kg.

Here Are All The Live Updates From the Tata Altroz Launch Event