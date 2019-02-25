New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Altroz Is The Name Of The 45X Concept Hatchback

The production version of the 45X concept has been christened as the Tata Altroz and will be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show on March 5.

Geneva Motor Show 2018

The 45X concept's production version is set to make its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show next month and ahead of the official unveil, Tata Motors has announced the name for its upcoming hatchback. The new premium hatchback has been christened as the Tata Altroz and is expected to hit the markets in the second half of the year. The Tata 45X concept was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and will spawn a new hatchback that will take on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20 and the likes. Tata will reveal the new Altroz on March 5, 2019 at the annual auto show.

Also Read: Tata's New Hatchback Could Be Called Altroz

Tata 45X

₹ 7.5 - 8.2 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jun 2019

d4dqril8

The Tata Altroz name takes inspiration from the Albatross seabird

Announcing the name for the new urban hatchback, Tata Motors - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Mayank Pareek said, “We are extremely elated to announce the name of our upcoming model, which will redefine the premium hatchback segment for the industry. With superlative design elements and a versatile architecture, the Tata Altroz is the perfect amalgamation of futuristic design, advanced technology, class leading connectivity, thrilling performance and smart packaging. We are excited to introduce this product to our customers and are gearing up for its commercial launch in mid - 2019. With Turnaround 2.0 now in full swing, we aim to continue winning sustainably in the PV segment through such timely product interventions."

The Tata Altroz name takes inspiration from the bird Albatross and the automaker says that it's new offering resonates with the characteristics of the seabird that includes speed, agility and efficiency. Tata says the Altroz will offer best-in-class performance and in-cabin space. The car is based on Tata's new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, while carrying the Impact 2.0 design language. The car will also offer class-leading connectivity and mobility features, according to the automaker.

Also Read: Production Spec 45X Concept To Be Unveiled At Geneva Motor Show 2019

tata 45x concept

Based on the new ALFA platform, the Altroz carried forward the Impact 2.0 design language

0 Comments

The Tata Altroz is expected to share its powertrain with the Nexon using the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, along with manual and automatic transmissions. The car is also expected to borrow several features from other Tata offerings including the semi-digital instrument console from the Harrier and the floating touchscreen infotainment system too. Complete details on the Altroz will be available next month in Geneva.

