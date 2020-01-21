Tata Altroz India Launch: Price Expectation

The Tata Altroz is one of the most highly anticipated offerings from the automaker. The model marks Tata's entry in the premium hatchback segment and the beginning of the new ALFA architecture that will underpin a host of offerings in the future. The Altroz is promising and loaded on the feature front while offering ample cabin space. We've driven the car too and has a number of innovations including the It is then, the pricing that will be crucial in establishing the Altroz as the next big thing in the segment. Bookings for the Altroz have already commenced for the model with the launch scheduled on January 22, 2020.

Tata Motors is known for its competitive pricing in recent times. The strategy worked out well for the brand with the Tiago, Nexon and even the Tigor subcompact sedan. We expect the company to continue an aggressive price tag for the Altroz as well and the model is likely to start around ₹ 6 lakh. That places the hatchback at a marginal premium over the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20 in the segment and will be substantially more affordable than the Honda Jazz that starts at ₹ 7.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The 90-degree opening doors offer easy ingress on the Altroz, something most families will appreciate

The Tata Altroz has a lot going for itself. The car is spacious, measuring 3990 mm in length, 1755 mm in width and 1523 mm in height. A 2501 mm long wheelbase makes for good legroom at the front and rear. The car also managed to score a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests, with a score of 16.13 out of 17 for adult occupant protection, and 29 out of 49 points for the child occupant protection.

With respect to features, the Altroz comes loaded with LED DRLs, front and rear fog lamps, rear defogger, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Harman audio system, ambient lighting, push-button start-stop, keyless entry cruise control, steering mounted controls, and more. Power on the Altroz comes from the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol that belts out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.5-litre Revotorq develops 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The engines are paired with a 5-speed gearbox but miss out on an automatic gearbox for now.

Tata Motors will commence sales of its BS6 range with the Altroz and joining the same will be the Tiago, Tigor and Nexon facelifts that were announced earlier this month. Complete pricing and other details of the Altroz will be available on January 22, 2020. Stay tuned for all the action!

