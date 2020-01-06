Tata Altroz India Launch Date Revealed

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Altroz premium hatchback in India and the company has confirmed that it will announce the price of the car on January 22, 2020. The company had already started bookings for the Altroz from December 4, 2019 and those are open online and at dealerships as well. Set to become the company's first premium hatchback, the new Tata Altroz will be offered in both petrol and diesel engines and both will be compliant to the upcoming BS6 emission norms.

In terms of dimensions, the Tata Altroz measures 3990 mm long, 1755 mm wide and 1523 mm height. The premium hatchback comes with a 2501 mm long wheelbase and an unladen ground clearance of 165 mm. The petrol version of the car weighs 1036 kg while the diesel version tips the scales at 1150 kg.

The Tata Altroz comes loaded with features

The top-end variant of the car will come with projector headlamps, LED DRLs, fog lamps (front and rear), and rear defogger. The cabin comes with a 4-way adjustable driver seat and 2-way adjustable front passenger seat. The cabin also gets a 7-inch TFT colour display with media & navigation from Harman. The system will also come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, video playback and more. Other features include - power windows, engine push-button start/stop, fast charging, smart key, rear AC vents, electric tailgate, cruise control, rain-sensing wiper, Ideal Start Stop, auto headlamps and more.

The petrol version of the Tata Altoz will be powered by a Revotron 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated engine. The 1199 cc motor is the three-cylinder engine is tuned to churn out 85 bhp at 6000 rpm and develop a peak torque of 113 Nm at 3300 rpm. The diesel version, on the other hand, is powered by a Revotorq, 1.5-litre Common Rail Turbo Intercooled oil burner. The 1497 cc, four-cylinder unit is tuned to produce 89 bhp at 4000 rpm and develops 200 Nm of peak torque at 1250-3000 rpm. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, and currently, there is no automatic transmission on offer.

