Tata Altroz Gets 5 Star Crash Rating From Global NCAP

The soon-to-be-launched Tata Altroz has scored a 5-star rating in the recently conducted Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) crash test. The Altroz, which is slated to be launched on January 22, is the second model from Tata Motors to receive 5-stars from the Global NCAP, after the Nexon. The premium hatchback achieved a score of 16.13 out of 17 for adult occupant protection, and 29 out of 49 points for the child occupant, thus achieving only 3-stars for child occupant protection. The model tested by the Global NCAP was the India-made right-hand-drive (RHD) model and is part of the safety watchdog's Safer Cars for India programme.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Review

Tata Altroz ₹ 7.5 - 8.2 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The Tata Altroz scored 5 stars for adult occupant protection and 3 stars for child occupant protection

Talking about the Tata Altroz's results, David Ward, CEO and President of Global NCAP said, "The latest result in our Safer Cars for India crash tests shows a strong signal that Tata is moving its fleet to 5-star levels of safety performance. We would like to encourage all other car manufacturers in India to follow Tata's example and bring affordable 5-star cars to Indian consumers." Speaking about the safer cars for India initiative, Ward added, "The Indian government's minimum crash test standards are clearly helping to eliminate any new zero star cars from the market, and we will continue to work with them to ensure the push of regulatory requirements is complemented by the pull of consumer awareness, encouraging the demand for ever-higher levels of safety."

Also Read: Tata Altroz Engine Details And Specifications Revealed

The Tata Altroz comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. In the Global NCAP's result, it has been stated that the car's structure and its footwell area were rated as stable, and the protection offered to the head and neck area of adult occupants was good. Chest and calf protection for front adult occupants was rated as adequate.

Also Read: Tata Altroz: Variants Explained

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options

On the other hand, in child occupant protection, the report states that protection levels for the 18-month-old dummy with the child seat installed rearward facing and using the standard ISOFIX anchorages was good. However, the backrest of the child seat of the 3-year-old dummy that was installed forward-facing unlatched during the crash due to the load of the top tether which was a reason for a score reduction. The fact that the car doesn't get three-point belts in all seating positions and the lack of possibility of disconnecting the passenger airbag when a rearward-facing CRS is installed in the passenger seat.

The Tata Altroz will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options and both will be BS6 compliant from the time of its launch. The car will come with a 1.2-litre Revotron and the 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.