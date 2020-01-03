Tata Altroz EV Hatchback To Be Launched In 2021

Tata Motors is going big on electric vehicles in India. A few months back the company launched the extended-range version of the Tigor EV, it was followed by the unveiling of its first electric SUV, the Nexon EV, which will also soon go on sale in India. So, it is natural that the next electric vehicle to come from the home-grown automaker's stable will be the Tata Altroz EV, which was showcased at the 2019 Geneve Motor Show. However, when we recently asked Shailesh Chandra, President Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors, regarding the Altroz EV's launch timeline he said, "I cannot disclose any date but, it should be within next 12-18 months is what I would expect". This means the fully electric premium hatchback will only arrive in the first half of 2021.

Currently, Tata Motors gearing up for the launch of the regular, internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Tata Altroz, which is expected to arrive later this month. The Nexon EV and the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift will probably come next, and then the company will subsequently start introducing BS6 versions of its existing models like the Tiago, Tigor, and Harrier. Also, earlier in August 2019, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Motors, announced that the company aims to launch 4 electric models in India in the next 18 months. The first two are the long-range Tigor EV, and Nexon EV, then we have the Altroz EV, which will be followed by a fourth undisclosed model. So, the company certainly has its hands full till 2021.

The company plans to have 4 EVs in India by next year including the upcoming Nexon EV and Altroz EV

As for the Tata Altroz EV, we first saw a prototype version of the car at the Geneva Motor Show, in March 2019, and like its ICE counterpart, the electric version too is built on the all-new Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture. Back then, Tata also said that the new architecture is lightweight and flexible, which makes it capable of handling connected/hybrid/electric cars as well. While it is too soon to comment on the technical specification, Tata has already confirmed that all its future electric vehicles, starting with the Nexon EV, will use the Ziptron powertrain technology. So, the car will come with a Lithium-Ion battery with IP-67 certification and 8-years warranty. Also, all Ziptron powered EVs will come with a range of above 250 km on a single charge.

