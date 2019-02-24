New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Altroz Could Be The Production Name Of The 45X Concept

Set to make its production debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month, the 45X concept could be badged as the Tata Altroz. The name will be officially revealed tomorrow.

Geneva Motor Show 2018

The 2019 Geneva Motor Show is slated to begin on March 5, 2019, and Indian auto major Tata Motors has planned a number of world debuts at the annual event in Switzerland. The automaker is expected to have at least four global unveils, and has confirmed the production version of the Tata 45X concept. While a number of names have been speculated for Tata's new hatchback, the company has dropped the teasers for what will be a six letter name. Now speculations suggest that the production-spec 45X concept could be called Tata Altroz upon launch. Previously expected to be badged as the Aquila, the Altroz name seems a better fit with the company's teasers.

The Tata Altroz was recently registered by the automaker

Tata 45X

The Tata Altroz nameplate also seems more likely since the automaker has filed a trademark application for the same. The word could possibly be a derivative of Albatross, a seabird. The automaker has already said that the name for its new hatchback has been derived from "an agile seabird." The Aquila name, meanwhile, is already registered with a different electric car company, which may have urged Tata to look elawhw for a name. The 45X or the Tata Altroz will be the most expensive hatchback to come from the car maker yet and will compete in the same space as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, and the likes.

The new Altroz is expected to retain most of its design elements from the concept, which was well received on its public debut at the 2018 Auto Expo. Spy shots have also revealed a wide grille, sharply styled headlamps, upswept window line and a receding shoulder line similar to the concept. The car is also likely to share a number of components with the Tata Nexon and the Harrier including the semi-digital instrument console and the floating touchscreen infotainment system.

The Tata Altroz will take on the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Based on Tata's new Alpha modular platform, engine options on the new Tata Altroz will include the 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. That said, the car could be launched only with a manual gearbox initially, and is expected to arrive before the festive season in the country this year. Tata Motors will officially reveal the name of the 45X concept tomorrow.

