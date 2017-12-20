Tata Ace Mini-Truck's Sales Has Crossed The 20 Lakh Mark In India

Tata Ace, the popular mini-truck from the home-grown automaker has recently crossed 20 lakh sales milestone in India. Affectionately known as the 'Chota Hathi', the Tata Ace is one of the top-selling offerings in the last mile transportation space and the company was able to achieve this feat in just 12 years. This means that, on an average, the company has sold one Tata Ace very three minute, which is a huge achievement for the company. The Tata Ace was launched in India in 2005, and in a way started the trend of mini-trucks in the country, which prompted other manufacturers to come out with strong contenders like the Mahindra Jeeto and the Piaggio Porter 700.

Tata Ace achieved the 20 lakh sales milestone in 12 years

Commenting on this huge achievement, Girish Wagh, Head, Commercial Vehicle Business, Tata Motors said, "It is a moment of great pride and a testimony from our customers that India's first mini-truck, our small wonder - The Tata Ace celebrates the significant milestone of 20 lakh vehicles on road in just 12 years of its remarkable journey. Leading the market with a 65 per cent market share, the Tata Ace has proven to be the most versatile small commercial vehicle in the industry."

Over the past 12 years, the Tata Ace range has grown into a fleet of sub-models in the Indian market. The Ace platform has so far produced about 15 offerings, based on engine type, engine power and body configurations. Today, the Tata Ace family comprises of brands like Ace, Zip, Mega and Mint for SCV cargo and Magic, Mantra and Iris for passenger movement in rural and urban areas. The Tata Ace is also exported to different countries across Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Right from a regular goods carrier to minivans to food trucks, Tata Motors offers an array of different applications for the Tata Ace, which makes it suitable for a range of businesses and consumers. This also allows different levels of customisation option as per the requirement of the consumer. Having said that, the standard list of features include strong halogen headlamps, wide-angle ORVMs, a decently equipped dashboard, provision for a music system, a digital clock, mobile charging socket, bottle holder and comfortable seats.

Primarily, the Tata Ace comes with a 2-cylinder, 702 cc water-cooled engine that makes about 16 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to either a 4-speed or a 5-speed manual gearbox depending on the model you choose. The vehicle comes with a 30-litre fuel tank.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.