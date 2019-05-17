Tata Ace Mini-Truck Will Make The Shift To BS-VI

Tata Motors has confirmed that the company's top-selling light commercial vehicle, Tata Ace, will make the shift to Bharat Stage VI (BS6) next year. The news was confirmed to us on the sidelines of the special preview for the automaker's upcoming all-new compact truck Tata Intra. Tata Motors says that the Ace is a very important product for them has great potential in the future as well. In fact, since the Tata Ace's launch in 2005, the company has sold over 20 lakh units of the mini truck in India, making it one of the best selling models in the country.

Talking about the company's plan to shift the Tata Ace to BS6, the company spokesperson said, "Ace will continue in BS 6 also. And Ace will continue as a very strong brand in BS6 also. There are many products lined up and we want to support the employment generation in this country through Ace forever. And if you ask me, Ace has the potential to grow much more than it's doing today."

Currently, the Tata Ace is offered in India seven different models - Ace Gold, Ace Mega, Ace Zip, Super Ace Mint, Ace XL, Ace Zip XL, and Ace Mega XL, and each model come with multiple applications. The smallest engine that is on offer on the Tata Ace Gold that gets a 702 cc diesel engine that makes around 16 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the biggest motor on offer is on the Ace Mega XL that gets an 800 cc diesel engine that is tuned to make 40 bhp and develop 100 Nm of peak torque.

