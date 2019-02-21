Tata 45X Premium Hatchback To Debut At The 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The Geneva Motor Show has always been an important affair for Tata Motors as the company has traditionally showcased and at times revealed its crucial models there. The 2019 Geneva Motor Show will again be the stage where the production-ready version of the upcoming Tata 45X will be debut as confirmed by the Indian Automaker through a video. The Tata 45X was showcased as a concept at the 2018 Auto Expo at Greater Noida and has been spied spotted being tested on Indian roads several times since then.

The latest spy shots give a clearer perception of the Tata 45X's design. The sloping roofline and rising profile line are inevitable at the side.

The spy pictures had shown us the evolution of the premium hatchback from concept to a production car and the latest ones further give a clearer perception of how the production spec of the Tata 45X will be like. We already have seen production ready elements on the car such as tail lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels and the sleek looking wraparound headlamps along with fog lamps on the extreme end of the front bumper. The latest pictures reveal the sloping roofline and rear of the car to an extent as the concealing panels have been taken off. The sharp profiling done on the bootlid just beneath the tapering rear windscreen is apparent now and even the rear bumper is fairly tall and sports a wide license plate area along with a rear fog lamp. At front looks angular yet sleek and the bits like short overhangs and the wide air dam accentuate the look furthermore. However, the front of the Tata 45X is where the new IMPACT 2.0 design language really come s to life and we're surprised with view these pictures give. Earlier, where the face would appear angular and roundish more so, well, that's not the case now. Though the sides are still moulded, it looks sharp specially with the way the corner of the hood that flows into the A-Pillar has been done. The treatment looks really clean and bits like short overhangs and the wide air dam accentuate the appearance furthermore.

The 45X will be the first premium hatchback from Tata Motor's stable and will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and the Volkswagen Polo. It's been underpinned on the company's latest ALPHA platform. Though we don't have any word on the powertrain yet, we except the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine and the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine to make their way under its hood. Initially, the Tata 45X is likely to come with only a manual transmission.

