Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Spotted Testing Again

Images of a prototype of Tata Motors' upcoming premium hatchback, codenames 45X, have recently surfaced online. Expected to be launched sometime in 2019, the test mule was seen with a bunch of production-ready parts, especially the taillamps, which we were able to see in the earlier test mules. Sadly, the Tata 45X prototype is still heavily camouflaged, so there nothing new that we can comment on the design and styling of the car, but it does look like the car is shaping up to become more like the concept model we saw at the Auto Expo 2018.

The production model of Tata 45X will share many similarities with the concept car

The upcoming premium hatchback is based on Tata Motors' new Alpha platform and will also be the second model to employ the company's new Impact Design 2.0 philosophy, after the Harrier. Based on the test mule images we have seen so far, the production model will retain few traits of the concept car like - the coupe-like sloping roofline and the sleek wraparound LED taillamps, and the sharp lines on the tailgate, which we get to see in these new images as well. Other design elements that are expected to be carried over from the concept car will include the single motion grille and headlamp cluster, the wide central airdam, the sweptback A-Pillar and the coupe-like roofline.

Tata 45X-based prototype comes with production-ready taillamps, ORVMs, and alloys

There are no updates on the cabin so far, but, based on what we saw on the Tata Harrier, it's likely that the cabin will also be extensively similar to the concept car we saw early this year, but less dramatic. On features front we expect, a touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and MirrorLink, while safety features should include dual front airbags and ABS with EBD as standard.

Under the hood, the upcoming Tata 45X is expected to feature the tried and tested 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, the turbocharged 1.5-litre motor Revotorq oil burner. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic options, the latter possibly being an AMT unit. The production version of the Tata 45X is expected to be launch in the second half of 2019 and will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Honda Jazz.

