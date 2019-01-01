New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Interior Spied For The First Time

The Tata 45X or the Aquilla will be the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival in the premium hatchback space and will share a host of its components with the Harrier and Nexon.

The Tata 45X hatchback is likely to be launched towards the end of 2019

Tata Motors revealed to very important concepts at the 2018 Auto Expo and while we've seen the H5X evolve into the good-looking Harrier SUV, there's also the 45X premium hatchback that will hit the markets by the end of this year. With the launch still some time away, the Tata 45X hatchback was recently spotted testing and the latest spy images give a glimpse of what the cabin will look like on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 rival. The 45X will also mark Tata's entry into an all-new segment as it aims to be present in 90 per cent of the Indian auto market in the coming years.

Also Read: Tata Harrier Launch Date Announced

Rumoured to be called Tata Aquilla upon launch, the 45X spy shots reveal a host of details about the upcoming model. Most noticeable is the new semi-digital instrument console that looks identical to the one on the Harrier. The unit comes with the analogue speedometer while a plethora of information is available on the massive 7-inch MID unit in the centre. The spy image shows a fuel efficiency figure of 18 kmpl, which is a promising should it be consistent on the production model. The digital display is capable of showing navigation signs as well, which we expect will be offered on the upcoming hatchback.

The Tata 45X gets the floating touchscreen infotainment system and a flat-bottom steering wheel

In addition, the Tata 45X will also come with the floating touchscreen infotainment system that is already available on the Tata Nexon and the Harrier. The system is capable of features like Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a host of other features. An 8-speaker audio system similar to that on the Nexon is also likely to be offered on the Aquilla hatchback. The model also gets a multi-function steering wheel with a flat bottom that certainly keeps us interested in knowing the performance figures.

With respect to engine options, the Tata 45X is likely to share its powertrain with the Nexon using the same 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel under the hood. The Aquilla will also get multiple driving modes as is the case with all new Tata models. A JTP version is hopefully on the cards as well and will make a good rival to the Volkswagen Polo GT and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno ₹

The Tata 45X Concept was first revealed at the 2018 Auto Expo

The 45X will be based on the newly-developed Alpha modular platform that will help the automaker spawn more products in the future including a compact sedan, much like what the OMEGARC underpinning the Harrier will do in the years to come. More details on the Tata 45X are expected in the coming months, meanwhile the Indian auto giant is gearing up to introduce the Harrier in the country on January 23, 2019.

Spy Images Source: Gaadiwaadi.com

