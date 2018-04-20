Tamburini T12 Motorcycle To Be Unveiled

The Tamburini T12, was started in 2012 by Massimo Tamburini, the legendary designer between the Ducati 916 and Ducati 748, who went on to found the Bimota brand. Tamburini started developing the BMW S1000RR-based T12 bike in 2012, but after he was diagnosed with lung cancer, his son Andrea put the finishing touches to the T12. Only 12 of these bikes will be made, and each bike will produce over 230 bhp and weigh just 154 kg, and will cost a whopping $1 million (over ₹ 6.6 crore). The bikes will be manufactured by San Marino-based Tamburini Corse, and will be officially unveiled at the high-end Top Marques motor show in Moncao this week.

"To showcase my father's last work, in which he has put all of his life's experiences, in an extremely prestigious context like the Top Marques, is for me the absolute best way to honour him as a designer and as a person. The T12 Massimo is for all intents and purposes a work of art projecting the future, at the same time representing his way of being, without compromising and always seeking excellence," said Andrea, Tamburini's son.

Massimo Tamburini was also the designer behind the MV Agusta F4, and he died four years ago while working on the now christened Tamburnin T12. Tamburini left MV Agusta in 2008, and he had an agreement not to work for any other bike firm for three years. He began working on this bike privately before roping in an old friend to help with the project. The plan was to make a bike he wanted to make, which was to be as light as possible for its displacement class, yet also incorporate extensive innovation throughout the design.

The T12 is powered by a BMW S1000RR engine, in full WSBK tune, and is bolted on to a bespoke chassis. The bike features MotoGP spec Ohlins front suspension, with a matching GP rear shock, Brembo four-pot monoblocs, forged magnesium Marchesini wheels shod with Pirelli SBK slicks. Carbon fibre bodywork, electronic dash, CNC-machined rearsets, and a titanium Arrow 4-into-1 exhaust. More details of the bike are expected to be revealed when the bike is finally unveiled later this week.

