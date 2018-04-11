SWM Superdual T Adventure Bike Showcased In India

Italian motorcycle manufacturer SWM has showcased the Superdual T in India at an off-road event in Pune. Slated to be launched sometime in May-June 2018, the Superdual is a middleweight adventure-touring motorcycle which will be brought to India by the Kinetic Motoroyale group, which already sells MV Agusta bikes in India and will also be selling Norton bikes in India, when the brand comes to India in 2019. The Superdual is available in two variants, the 'T' which a road-biased version and the 'X' which is the off-road variant. India doesn't have many options when it comes to 500-600 cc adventure motorcycles barring the Kawasaki Versys 650, so the SWM Superdual does have a good opportunity to make this particular segment its own.

The SWM Superdual T gets a 600 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 54 bhp and 53.5 Nm of torque, with the engine paired to a six-speed gearbox. Being a single, the Superdual doesn't get any electronic nannies, except anti-lock brakes (ABS). Other features include LED headlamp, panniers, luggage rack and auxiliary lights (which might not be standard fitment). Plus like all adventure bikes, the Superdual too gets protection in form of a bashplate, high-set exhaust, crash guard and a windscreen as well. Again, in typical ADV style, the front gets a 19-inch wheel while the rear has a smaller 17-inch wheel and both wheels are spoked, of course.

With a kerb weight of 169 kg, the Superdual could be one of the lightest middleweights ADV which is something that kind of excites us. Others like the Tiger 800, Multistrada 950, and Africa Twin are too heavy to be thrown around with gay abandon. Of course, we are reserving judgment on the performance until we ride the bike. We expect the price to be between ₹ 5 lakh and ₹ 7 lakh.

