New Cars and Bikes in India

Swiss Ban Some Mercedes-Benz, Porsche Models Over Emissions

Mercedes Vitos with 1.6-litre diesel engines, Porsche Macans with 3-litre diesel engines and Cayennes with 4.2-litre diesel engine are affected by the action.

View Photos

Swiss authorities have halted registrations of some new Mercedes-Benz Vito and Porsche Macan and Cayenne vehicles which had diesel engines that disguised emissions levels, the Astra roads agency said on Wednesday. The move will affect vehicles imported from Aug. 17. Vehicles already registered in Switzerland may continue to operate, but must be retrofitted, Astra said in a statement.

Mercedes Vitos with 1.6-litre diesel engines, Porsche Macans with 3-litre diesel engines and Cayennes with 4.2-litre diesel engine are affected by the action. All have Euro 6 emission norms, which refers to the emissions standards these engines are required to meet.

Advertisement

Daimler said it had stopped exporting the Vito model after German authorities in May ordered a recall and halt to new registrations for the vehicle. This affected 24 Vito vehicles destined for Switzerland, a spokesman for the German manufacturer said in an emailed statement.

0 Comments

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jane Merriman)

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Mercedes-Benz Recall Porsche recall Swiss Mercedes-Benz Recall Swiss Porsche Recall

Latest News

Yamaha R15 MotoGP Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.30 Lakh
Yamaha R15 MotoGP Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.30 Lakh
Swiss Ban Some Mercedes-Benz, Porsche Models Over Emissions
Swiss Ban Some Mercedes-Benz, Porsche Models Over Emissions
Mahindra-Owned Pininfarina Teases Futuristic Interior Of New Hypercar
Mahindra-Owned Pininfarina Teases Futuristic Interior Of New Hypercar
Apple Car May Become Reality In 2023
Apple Car May Become Reality In 2023
India-Bound 2019 Honda Civic Revealed
India-Bound 2019 Honda Civic Revealed
BMW India Extends Service Support For Flood-Affected Customers In Kerala
BMW India Extends Service Support For Flood-Affected Customers In Kerala
2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Official Design Sketch Released
2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Official Design Sketch Released
2018 Independence Day: The Five Greatest Classic And Vintage Cars In India
2018 Independence Day: The Five Greatest Classic And Vintage Cars In India
Mahindra Marazzo Cabin Fully Revealed
Mahindra Marazzo Cabin Fully Revealed
Here Are How Mumbai's Petrolheads 'Throttle97' Celebrated Independence Day
Here Are How Mumbai's Petrolheads 'Throttle97' Celebrated Independence Day
McLaren To Bring Out Two 720S MSO Editions
McLaren To Bring Out Two 720S MSO Editions
Volkswagen Announces Extended Support For Cars Affected By Floods In Kerala
Volkswagen Announces Extended Support For Cars Affected By Floods In Kerala
Mercedes-Benz Donates Rs. 30 Lakh To Kerala Flood Relief
Mercedes-Benz Donates Rs. 30 Lakh To Kerala Flood Relief
TVS Announces Rs. 1 Crore Fund Towards Kerala Floods Relief
TVS Announces Rs. 1 Crore Fund Towards Kerala Floods Relief
Mazda, Suzuki, Yamaha Motor Apologize For Improper Vehicle Tests
Mazda, Suzuki, Yamaha Motor Apologize For Improper Vehicle Tests

Latest Cars

8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 36.9 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.8
MINI 5 door

MINI 5 door

₹ 38.92 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

₹ 43.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

89 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

98 Honda City Cars

Available
Used Honda City Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 90,000
More Sedan Cars

47 Grand i10 Cars

Available
Used Grand i10 Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3.5 Lakh
More Hatchback Cars

9 Creta Cars

Available
Used Creta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 9.11 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Mercedes-Benz models

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
₹ 35,86,084 *
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
₹ 36,73,684 *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 65,08,536 *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 54,36,454 *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 31,95,972 *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 46,34,948 *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1,55,40,564 *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 95,72,084 *
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
₹ 72,36,084 *
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
₹ 34,33,076 *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities