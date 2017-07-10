Swerving Dzire Driver Causes Lamborghini Crash On Noida Expressway, One Dead

Poor (or rather, non-existent) road discipline on Indian roads has resulted in yet another fatal accident. The accident involved three cars, a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, a Lamborghini Huracan and a Maruti Suzuki Eeco, which could have very well been avoided if the driver that caused the accident had basic lane sense. Captured on CCTV on the Noida expressway, the driver of a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire is seen swerving wildly out of his lane and clipping the white Lamborghini Huracan. The Huracan driver, to unsuccessfully avoid the out of control Dzire swerved left and in turn hit a Maruti Suzuki Eeco van. The Eeco van, due to the way the Lamborghini struck its side, overturned and crashed into trees just beyond the hard shoulder that resulted in the driver’s death.
While a lot of media outlets have jumped to the conclusion that it was the Lamborghini that is at fault for the crash, we would like to bring you a more detailed analysis of what actually seems to have happened. First and foremost, there is no arguing the fact that the real culprit in this case is the Swift Dzire driver. The Lamborghini and the Eeco are literally just collateral damage in this case. While there have even been accusations of the Swift Dzire driver trying to bump into the Lamborghini out of jealousy or the swerving being caused by a blown tyre, the rear reason behind the accident is just the utter stupidity and urgency showcased by the Dzire driver.
From the way the Dzire is angled in the CCTV clip, it is very obvious that he has cut across lanes to enter the rightmost or the fast lane in order to overtake the other cars. The sudden swerving combined with what obviously is a much much higher speed as compared to all the cars around him caused the Dzire to veer into the Lamborghini which in turn swerved into the Eeco. There have also been comments about how the Lamborghini was over speeding, which in turn cased the crash. Again, watching the video closely will showcase how the Lamborghini and the Maruti Eeco are driving side by side at the same reasonable speed as the other traffic around it thereby debunking this accusation too.
While we are not trying to take sides, it is distressing to see people assume it would be the supercar driver’s fault just because the car they are driving is imported, faster and more expensive. We have often heard how the ‘it is always the bigger car’s fault’ mentality have resulted in mobs beating up drivers in the case of an accident even when it is not their fault. And while in this case, the evidence clearly points to whose fault it is, it is sad to see that herd mentality continue to prevail. That said, the biker on the left lane is possibly the luckiest man on earth to have avoided what could have been a guaranteed fatal accident.
Comments (0)