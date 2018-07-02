New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki's New Japan Plant Nears Completion

The new facility in Japan merges three separate facilities to increase efficiency in production and deliveries of Suzuki motorcycles.

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R will be produced at the new facility

Highlights

  • New facility consolidates and streamlines motorcycle production
  • Suzuki expected to introduce new models and consolidate production
  • Turbocharged Suzuki may be unveiled later this year

Suzuki Motor Corp is almost ready with a new manufacturing plant in Hamamatsu, Japan. The new facility will combine engineering, development, engine production and vehicle assembly into one location and is expected to increase efficiency in the production and delivery of Suzuki motorcycles. First announced in 2014, Suzuki has now announced that the five-year consolidation plan is near completion. Previously, Suzuki motorcycles were developed and manufactured across three locations in Japan. Product engineering and development teams worked at the company's Ryuyo facility, engines were produced at the Takatsuka plant and motorcycle assembly lines operated at the Toyokawa plant.

Also Read: New Patent Suggests Turbocharged Suzuki Motorcycle

The three operations will now be centralised into the new Hamamatsu plant in the Miyakoda district, in a nearly 70,000 square foot facility on a site covering more than 40 acres. The new facility will produce the majority of Suzuki two-wheeler products, including those exported as completely built units (CBUs) to markets abroad, including the US.

Also Read: Suzuki Katana Concept Unveiled

The Japanese manufacturer's litre-class superbike Suzuki GSX-R1000R will be built at the new facility and for all we know, recent plans of Suzuki introducing a turbocharged model may also finally see full-scale development at the new facility. Nevertheless, Suzuki has been slow in recent times with any exciting new product development, and now with the new plant nearing completion, and consolidation of production arms, looks like we will likely see more exciting news from Suzuki in the next few years, possibly even seeing the Suzuki Katana concept in near-production form, or a brand new turbocharged Hayabusa as well.

