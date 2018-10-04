Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS Launched At Rs. 7.46 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has launched the middleweight adventure tourer, the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS at ₹ 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Offered in two colour options - Champion Yellow Colour No 2 and Pearl Glacier White, the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT is positioned as a 'do it all' motorcycle suited for the daily commute, long highway stretches and rough roads. The Suzuki V-Strom 650XT is powered by a four-stroke, liquid-cooled 649 cc, 90-degree v-twin engine which is tuned to put out around 70 bhp of power at 8,800 rpm and 66 Nm of peak torque.

(The Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS gets standard ABS, switchable, three-level traction control)

"We are delighted to offer the ultimate adventure-tourer Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS to Indian customers as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) Unit, assembled in India. Off late, Motorcycles have evolved as an extension of its owner's personality. Individuals are now ready to invest to get an experience they were longing for. With it's all-round capabilities, V-Strom 650XT ABS is the apt motorcycle for adventure enthusiasts who want to be able to ride the same motorcycle for daily usage as well. As our third new product launch of this financial year, V-Strom 650XT ABS delivers on our promise of introducing well-engineered and technological advance premium offerings; emphasising our commitment to the Indian market," said Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd.

(The V-Strom 650XT ABS rides on a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel shod with tubeless tyres)

Internationally, the Suzuki V-Strom is available in two variants - a standard version with cast alloy wheels and the XT with spoked wheels, and plastic protection for the front header pipe and engine cases. In India, Suzuki has decided to go with the XT variant only, with a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear, shod with tubeless Bridgestone Battleax tyres. The Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS comes with standard ABS, and a three-level switchable traction control system. ABS cannot be switched off. In India, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT's closest rival is the Kawasaki Versysy 650, which is priced at ₹ 6.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

