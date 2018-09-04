Suzuki V-Strom 650 To Be Priced At Rs. 7.5 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki V-Strom 650 To Be Priced At ₹ 7.5 Lakh

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 will be launched in India as early as next week, and Suzuki dealers are already accepting bookings for an amount of Rs. 50,000.

View Photos
The Suzuki V-Strom 650 will be priced at around Rs. 7.5 lakh (ex-showrooom)

Highlights

  • The Suzuki V-Strom 650 can be booked for Rs. 50,000
  • Only one variant of V-Strom 650 will be available in India
  • Standard ABS, two-level switchable traction control on V-Strom 650

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 will be the next adventure tourer to be launched in India, and it's expected to be priced at ₹ 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Suzuki dealers have started accepting bookings for the V-Strom 650 for an amount of ₹ 50,000. Sources in Suzuki have confirmed to Carandbike that the V-Strom 650 will indeed be the next motorcycle launch from the Japanese manufacturer. The V-Strom 650 will be assembled in India from completely knocked down (CKD) kits, and is powered by a 645 cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, v-twin engine which makes around 70 bhp of power at 8,800 rpm, and 66 Nm of peak torque. The V-Strom 650 has a kerb weight of 213 kg.

Suzuki

Suzuki Bikes

Intruder

Gixxer

Burgman

Hayabusa

Gixxer SF

Intruder M1800R

New Access 125

GSX-S750

GSX R1000

Lets

Hayate EP

GSX S1000F

GSX-R1000R

V-Strom 1000

GSX S1000
b90gorck

(In India, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 will be available in a choice of two colours)

Advertisement

Internationally, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 is available in two variants - a standard V-Strom 650 and a V-Strom 650 XT. The standard version comes with aluminium alloy wheels and Bridgestone Battle Wing tyres, while the XT version has aluminium wheels with stainless-steel wire spokes, along with tubeless Bridgestone Battlax Adventure tyres. The XT also gets plastic protection for the front header pipe and engine cases, as well as standard hand guards and heavier vibration-reducing bar-ends. In India, Suzuki will launch just the standard variant, in two dual-tone colours - black and yellow, and black and white.

0 Comments

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 comes with 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, and standard dual-channel ABS which cannot be switched off. In terms of electronic rider aids, the V-Strom 650 comes with a two-level traction control system which can be switched off as well. The closest rival to the Suzuki V-Strom 650 is the Kawasaki Versys 650, which is priced at around ₹ 6.6 lakh (ex-showroom). The V-Strom 650 will be the third Suzuki big bike to be assembled in India, after the Suzuki Hayabusa and the Suzuki GSX-S750.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki Intruder with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki
Intruder
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj
Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 180
Bajaj
Avenger Street 180
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350
TAGS :
Suzuki V-Strom 650 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Launch Date Suzuki V-Strom 650 price in India V-Strom 650 price

Latest News

New Mahindra Marazzo: Key Features Explained In Detail
New Mahindra Marazzo: Key Features Explained In Detail
Suzuki V-Strom 650 To Be Priced At Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 To Be Priced At Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Diesel Automatic Launch Delayed To Early 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Diesel Automatic Launch Delayed To Early 2019
New Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Images And Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch
New Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Images And Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch
F1: Lando Norris Confirmed To Replace Stoffel Vandoorne At McLaren Next Season
F1: Lando Norris Confirmed To Replace Stoffel Vandoorne At McLaren Next Season
Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison
Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bike Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bike Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Vodka-Powered Motorcycle Sets New Bonneville Record
Vodka-Powered Motorcycle Sets New Bonneville Record
Mahindra Marazzo: Variants Explained
Mahindra Marazzo: Variants Explained
Tata Nexon Neon Limited Edition Teased; Launch Soon
Tata Nexon Neon Limited Edition Teased; Launch Soon
2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R To Get More Power
2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R To Get More Power
Jeep Compass To Get New Variants, Special Editions For Festive Season
Jeep Compass To Get New Variants, Special Editions For Festive Season
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Production Model Unveiled
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Production Model Unveiled
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bajaj Auto Registers Overall Growth By 28 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bajaj Auto Registers Overall Growth By 28 Per Cent
Mahindra Marazzo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh
Mahindra Marazzo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,007
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 63,815
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED BIKE

9 Achiever Bikes

Available
Used Achiever Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 54,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Hayate Bikes

Available
Used Hayate Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 31,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Yamaha Alba Bikes

Available
Used Yamaha Alba Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 30,000
More Commuter Bikes

2 Caliber Bikes

Available
Used Caliber Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 18,000
More Commuter Bikes

14 Gusto Bikes

Available
Used Gusto Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 25,000
More Scooter Bikes

1 Flyte Bikes

Available
Used Flyte Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 23,000
More Scooter Bikes

534 Activa Bikes

Available
Used Activa Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 3,500
More Scooter Bikes

104 Bajaj V15 Bikes

Available
Used Bajaj V15 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 36,000
More Commuter Bikes

14 Hero CBZ Bikes

Available
Used Hero CBZ Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 9,500
More Commuter Bikes

2 Hayate EP Bikes

Available
Used Hayate EP Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Commuter Bikes

Popular Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.07 - 1.14 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 82,445 - 93,272 *
Suzuki Burgman
Suzuki Burgman
₹ 72,603 *
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
₹ 14.4 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 96,658 - 1.07 Lakh *
Suzuki Intruder M1800R
Suzuki Intruder M1800R
₹ 16.9 - 17.43 Lakh *
Suzuki New Access 125
Suzuki New Access 125
₹ 64,759 *
Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki GSX-S750
₹ 7.9 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX R1000
Suzuki GSX R1000
₹ 20.13 Lakh *
Suzuki Lets
Suzuki Lets
₹ 52,550 *
Suzuki Hayate EP
Suzuki Hayate EP
₹ 56,697 *
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki GSX S1000F
₹ 13.46 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
₹ 20.99 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
₹ 14.25 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki GSX S1000
₹ 12.98 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison
Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison
Mahindra Marazzo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh
Mahindra Marazzo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Production Model Unveiled
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Production Model Unveiled
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bike Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bike Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities