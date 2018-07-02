New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki Two-Wheeler Sales Register 39 Per Cent Growth In June 2018

Suzuki Motorcycle India completed the first quarter of FY2018-19 on a positive note with 170,103 units, a hike of 34.6 per cent in sales over the same period last year.

Suzuki Motorcycle India aims to sell over 7 lakh units during FY2018-19

Suzuki Motorcycle India continues to maintain its growth momentum for July this year and registered a 39 per cent hike in volumes for the previous month. The Japanese two-wheeler giant sold 46,717 units in July 2018, as opposed to 33,573 units during the same month last year. The first quarter of the 2018-19 financial year (April-June) has started on a positive note for the manufacturer with a domestic market growth of 40 per cent. Suzuki Motorcycle India aims to sell over seven lakh units by the end of this fiscal, a healthy jump when compared to the five lakh units that were sold during the FY2017-18 financial year.

Suzuki

Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Motorcycle India's overall sales for July 2018 stood at 52,559 units (Domestic+Exports), registering a growth of 36.7 per cent over July 2017. At the end of this fiscal's first quarter, the bike maker sold 170,103 units, recording a 34.6 per cent year-on-year growth. The previous month also saw Suzuki introduce two updated products in the market including the Gixxer motorcycle with ABS and the Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition. The 125 cc scooter was also upgraded with Combined Braking System (CBS) as standard across all versions.

suzuki gixxer abs launched

(The Suzuki Gixxer ABS and Access 125 with CBS were launched in June this year)

Speaking about the strong sales growth, Suzuki Motorcycle India - EVP, Sajeev Rajasekharan said, "For us to achieve our target of 7 lakh unit sales during this financial year, it was very important for us to have a strong-first quarter. Now, we would aim to build on this strong-foundation. In the month of June, we introduced the Access 125 in a CBS variant and added a special edition to the series, further strengthening the value proposition that it already offers as a segment-leader. With positive customer sentiments, and exciting-new launches still in the pipeline, we look forward to marching towards the company's goal."

The Suzuki Access 125 and the Gixxer series remain strong sellers for the manufacturer, followed by the recently launched Intruder 155 cruiser. The bike maker though, is now gearing up to introduce its next offering in the 125 cc scooter segment. The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018 and will go on sale later this month. Dealerships across the country are already accepting bookings for the new maxi-scooter since last month.

