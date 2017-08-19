New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki To Launch Hayabusa Creed India Club Tomorrow On World Hayabusa Day

The Hayabusa Creed India Club is the first such club by the manufacturer specifically for the motorcycle owners and will be launched on August 20, 2017, which also marks 'World Hayabusa Day'.

Highlights

  • Suzuki celebrates World Hayabusa Day on third Sunday of August every year
  • The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the few super bikes to be locally assembled
  • The next generation Hayabusa is currently under development

Motorcycle enthusiasts are a growing lot in the country and this has led to a host of manufacturer led motorcycling clubs coming to India. With the likes of Harley Owners Group (H.O.G) or Riders Association of Triumph (RAT) already here, Suzuki Motorcycle India will soon be joining this list with the launch of Hayabusa's official India club - Hayabusa Creed India. The Suzuki Hayabusa is the company's highly popular offering and clearly one of the bestselling super bikes in the country. The club will be officially launched on August 20, 2017, which also marks 'World Hayabusa Day'.

Suzuki Hayabusa
14.7 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki India's website states that every year, the third Sunday of August is commemorated as 'Hayabusa Day' on a global scale. Hence, the Japanese bike maker has chosen the date to launch the Hayabusa Creed India club. Suzuki has rides planned for the day across several cities, which would be followed by different activities, music and lunch.

world hayabusa day suzuki

(Suzuki celebrated India's first World Hayabusa Day last year)

Suzuki Motorcycle celebrated its first ever Hayabusa Day in India on August 23, 2016. The company had organised celebratory rides across eight cities last year including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar and Hyderabad.

Named after one of the fastest birds - Peregrine Falcon in Japan, the Suzuki Hayabusa GSX-1300R holds a cult status globally. It was one of the fastest accelerating motorcycles when it went on sale in 1998 and has since managed to break several records. In fact, when the Suzuki Hayabusa exceeded the top speed of 310 kmph in 1999, fears of a European ban or regulatory crackdown led Japanese and European motorcycle makers having a gentleman's agreement to agree to limited top speed of motorcycles to 300 kmph in late 1999.

In addition to H.O.G and RAT in India, some of the other manufacturer backed motorcycle clubs include Indian Motorcycle Rider's Group (IMRG) and Ducati Riders Club. There's also Rebels on Bikes (ROBS) from UM Motorcycles as well The Avenger Gods for Bajaj Avenger owners.

