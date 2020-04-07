Suzuki Swift Sport Spotted In India

The Suzuki Swift Sport was caught on the camera by an enthusiast at the Delhi airport

The globally sold performance-spec Suzuki Swift Sport has been spotted in India. The car was caught on camera by an enthusiast at the Delhi airport, and this is possibly the first time that the new-gen model has come to our shores. We drove the Suzuki Swift Sport in Thailand a couple of years ago and truly loved it. Back then we were hoping that the car will come to India sometime after the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched, however, so far, the carmaker has shown no inclination towards bringing the hot hatch version to India, mainly because it will be too expensive.

Visually, the Suzuki Swift Sport shares most of its design and styling cues with the regular Maruti Suzuki Swift. However, the mesh pattern grille, sculpted bumper, underbody cladding, and the sporty 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels give it hot-hatch credentials. The rear section too largely looks similar to the standard Swift, but the Swift Sport comes with black cladding and a dual exhaust system.

The Suzuki Swift Sport Spotted comes with sporty 17-inch alloy wheels and a dual exhaust system

We do not get to see the interior of the car in these images, however, we know that the basic design of the cabin is similar to the regular version of the car. Having said that, the Swift Sport sold in the global markets comes with all-black interior with red accents on the dashboard, centre console and door panels. The car also gets premium leather + fabric upholstery, along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, and all come with contrast red stitching.

The Suzuki Swift Sport comes with all-black interior with red accents on the dashboard, centre console and door panels

Powering the Swift Sport is a 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that can churn out 138 bhp at 5,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 230 Nm at 2,500-3,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission and helps propel the car from 0-100 kmph is about 8.1 seconds, before reaching a claimed top speed of 210 kmph.

With the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS discontinued now, the company no longer has a hot hatch in its kitty. The Swift Sport could be a great replacement for the RS, especially, when we consider the changing buying pattern of customers, many of whom, are now willing to put performance over practicality. Furthermore, with the government allowing OEMs to import 2500 units a month without homologation, Maruti Suzuki could test the waters by bringing the Swift Sport as a CBU model while keeping the price tag aggressive.

Image Source: bwautoworld/Instagram

