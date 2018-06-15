Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Edition Announced For Australia

Suzuki will soon introduce a new limited edition model of the new Swift Sport in Australia. Christened as the Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil edition, the car comes with its namesake special red paint scheme with edgy black racing decals and exterior highlights that quite nicely accentuate the lines on the car. Suzuki Australia will be offering only 100 examples of the Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil, and the car will go on sale in the country in July and will be priced $29,156, which is a little over ₹ 14.78 lakh as per current exchange rates.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift 5.43 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Suzuki Swift Sport Review

Visually, the special Burning Red paint scheme and styling adds an imposing stance to the car. The bonnet comes with twin black decals that give the effect of racing strips, and similar black decals that run from the tip of the headlamps to the front doors. There black side decals as well on the front and rear overhangs and the profile of the car. Furthermore, the black bumper blade upfront gels quite nicely with the overall styling.

2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Cabin

Also Read: 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing Edition Launched In Italy

We do not know what the cabin will look like yet, but we do not expect to see many changes there considering the existing interior theme is in the same ballpark as the exterior styling of the Swift Sport Red Devil. The car gets dark interior with red highlights and styling elements on the dashboard, side armrests, and centre console as well. Even the seats come with contrast red stitching.

Also Read: Lighter And More Powerful Suzuki Swift Sport Shown At Frankfurt Auto Show

Considering this is just a limited edition model, there are no mechanical changes. The Swift Sport Red Devil edition continues to be powered by a 1.4-litre 'BoosterJet' turbo four-cylinder engine making a little over 138 bhp and develops 230 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.