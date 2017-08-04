New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki Swift Sport Details And Interior Revealed

Suzuki has announced further details for the upcoming Swift Sport, which will be unveiled on 12 September, 2017 at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The New Suzuki Swift Sport will be launched on 12 September, 2017

Highlights

  • The Suzuki Swift Sport will get a 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine
  • It is lighter than the outgoing model as well
  • The Swift Sport will be unveiled on 12 September, 2017

We had already told you that Suzuki will be pulling the wraps off the Swift Sport at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show to be held in September, 2017. Suzuki was earlier tight-lipped about more details but a leaked brochure has forced them to reveal more details officially about the new Swift Sport. It is of course, based on the new-generation Swift and has a sportier demeanour along with powerful engines and a racier interior as well.

There are a few visual cues which are distinct from the regular new-generation Swift, already on sale in Europe and Japan. The Swift Sport will be sporting will have a slightly sportier front end, thanks to a new mesh grille and muscular bumper with black housing for fog lamps. The flared wheel arches along with those killer 17-inch alloys add oodles of sportiness as well. The rear too has a slick looking diffuser with chrome-tipped exhaust ends rounding up the differences in looks vis a vis the regular Swift.

2018 suzuki swift sport(2018 Suzuki Swift Sport- Interior)

A shot of the interior reveals that the cabin is done fully in black with red overtones, exuding a sense of sportiness. There is contrast red topstitching on the upholstery. The instrument console too stands out with its red tachometer. Apart from these, the cabin remains the same as the regular Swift.

2018 suzuki swift sport(2018 Suzuki Swift Sport- gearknob)

As far as engine options are concerned, the Swift Sport will get a 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine which will dole out close to 145 bhp and make 220 Nm of peak torque. The new-gen Swift Sport also weighs considerably less than the outgoing model, which means a good power-to-weight ratio as well. The power will be sent to the front wheels through a 6-speed manual gearbox. The date for the Suzuki Swift Sport unveil is set for 12 September, 2017.

