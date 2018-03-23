New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki Slashes Prices Of The Hayabusa And The GSX R-1000R

Suzuki has reduced the prices of the iconic Hayabusa and the GSX-R1000R owing to a reduction in import duties on CBU bikes.

Suzuki has reduced the prices of the iconic Hayabusa and the GSX-R1000R in India

Highlights

  • Despite being a CKD, the Hayabusa gets a price cut of Rs. 28,000
  • The top of the line GSX-R1000R gets a price cut of Rs. 2.2 lakh
  • Suzuki might announce revised pricing on its other big bikes

Right on cue of the government announcing 25 per cent cut on import duties on imported/completely built units motorcycles, Suzuki has announced that it will be reducing the prices on two of its flagship superbikes, the Hayabusa and the GSX-R1000R. While the iconic Hayabusa gets minor price reduction of ₹ 28,000. The previous price was ₹ 13.87 lakh and now the price of the Hayabusa is ₹ 13.59 lakh. On the other hand, the GSX-R1000R sees a more substantial price cut. It was earlier priced at ₹ 22 lakh and is now priced at ₹ 19.8 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The company imports other performance bikes such as the GSX-S1000F, GSX-S1000, GSX-R1000 and the V-Strom 1000 and might announced revised pricing sometime later.

Suzuki

Suzuki Bikes
2018 suzuki hayabusa(The 2018 Suzuki Hayabusa was launched in India, Priced At ₹ 13.87 Lakh)

Also Read: Yamaha Announces Price Cut On The YZF R1 And The MT-09

The interesting bit is that the Suzuki Hayabusa is not a CBU. In fact, is a completely knocked down kit model (CKD). The reason behind this is a small reduction in import duties on motorcycle kits where the engine and the gearboxes have been pre-assembled. The import duty rate on this earlier was 30 per cent and it has been now reduced to 25 per cent. Hence, a small price reduction for the Hayabusa. Ironically, with all the talk of 'Make-in-India', the government increased the CKD import duties from 10 per cent to 15 per cent, at the 2018 budget announcement.

The company had launched the 2018 model year of the Hayabusa barely two months ago. The only changes were the two new colour schemes, which were Pearl Mira Red/Pearl Glacier White and Glass Sparkle Black.

