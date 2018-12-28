New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki Showcases Retro Themed Jimny Pickup With Woody Styling

Suzuki will showcase a pickup version of the popular Jimny SUV at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon 2019

Suzuki Jimny Sierra Pickup Style

The Suzuki Jimny has been one of the most popular cars on the internet in 2018 due to its lovable dimensions, upright SUV stance and retro styling. While it looks like a Mini Defender or a Mini G-Class, the Suzuki Jimny with its 4-wheel-drive layout does manage to out handle much larger SUVs off the road too. And now, to add to the Jimny family, Suzuki has showcased a new concept pickup version of the likable little subcompact SUV. The new concept, called the Jimny Safari, will be showcased at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2019 in January, one of the only shows in the world that match the likes of the SEMA show in Las Vegas in terms of aftermarket solutions for cars. While there is certainly a large number of people in India who would love to get their hands on a Jimny, Maruti Suzuki has already said that there are no plans to launch the small subcompact SUV in India anytime soon. 

Also Read: Suzuki Jimny Review

(Suzuki Jimny in it's standard avatar)

The new Jimny Sierra - or Jimny Sierra Pickup Style, which is the car's full name features a very classic, almost first gen Toyota Land Cruiser like look. The Jimny Sierra gets a different front bumper, a new grille with a text based Suzuki logo and a silver skid plate up front with dual hooks. The car also gets unpainted plastic flared wheelarches, a silver painted side panel or rock guards and a piped roll hoop at the rear with four LED driving Lamps. The Jimny Sierra also gets a wood panel side, which will most likely be a vinyl decal and not real wood panelling as on the likes of older - especially American wagons and early SUVs.

The two door layout continues with the rear seats and rear storage area replaced by a separate loading bed area. The Suzuki Jimny Sierra also gets a set of classic looking steel wheels with chrome central hub caps or wheel caps to complete the look. The wheels have been painted in a shade of while and offsets well with the classic golden shade on the body and the while roof. While this might not be a production version of the car, I personally certainly prefer this to the standard Jimny anyday!

suzuki jimny jimny Maruti Suzuki

Best Performance Bikes Of 2018
Suzuki Showcases Retro Themed Jimny Pickup With Woody Styling
Yamaha To Launch New Motorcycle Next Month
Subcompact SUV Sales Grow By Almost 23% In 2018: Study
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Petrol Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 43.46 Lakh
Nissan To Make Fewer Cars In China In Months Ahead As Demand Slows: Source
Germany Clears Legal Path For Retrofitting Old Diesel Cars
Tata Motors Plans Up to Eight New Launches By 2020
Upcoming MG SUV Spotted Testing
Royal Enfield Scramble 2018: Looking For Adventure With The RE Himalayan
Delhi Government Starts Trials Of Olectra-BYD eBuzz K9 Electric Bus To Combat Pollution
Hyundai i20 Global Sales Cross 1.3 Million Units Milestone
Aprilia SR 150 ABS To Arrive In January 2019, Prices Start At Rs 82,000
Maruti Suzuki Inaugurates Centre of Excellence At Government Polytechnic
Is A Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 In The Making?
Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mahindra Alturas G4

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Hyundai Xcent

Mercedes-Benz CLS

BMW M2

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
Tata Motors Plans Up to Eight New Launches By 2020
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Petrol Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 43.46 Lakh
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
