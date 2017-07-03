Suzuki Records 59 Per Cent Sales Growth In June 2017

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has reported an impressive overall growth of 58.6 per cent in domestic sales in June 2017, compared to the corresponding month last year. In all, Suzuki sold 33,573 units in June 2017 as opposed to 21,170 units in June 2016, recording a sustained growth in its overall performance. The company's total sales stood at 38,454 units as against 30,188 units in June 2016. This is the fifth consecutive month in which Suzuki has witnessed double digit growth in its total sales, inclusive of exports.
In a statement, Suzuki said that several factors have contributed to the growth. Suzuki's product offerings along with increased customer networks, have enabled the brand to experience a steady overall growth this year, the company said. Suzuki has also witnessed a consistent growth in the big bike segment over the past few months. The robustness of the economy has also added to the upward momentum.
The Suzuki Access 125 attracts a lot of consumer interest in the 125 cc scooter segment
Clearly, the Goods and Service Tax (GST) introduced from 1 July 2017 hasn't had much effect on sales of Suzuki scooters and motorcycles in June 2017, when customer sentiment in the Indian two-wheeler industry has been perceived to be uncertain. The change to GST from the earlier tax structure has resulted in several two-wheeler manufacturers announcing benefits across their model range. Yamaha has already announced new GST prices across its entire model range, and both TVS and Hero MotoCorp have announced price cuts on their respective products. The price cuts announced on two-wheelers though are marginal and analysts say there will be no real impact on the overall industry.
