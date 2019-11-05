Suzuki Motor's Second-Quarter Profit Slides 32%, Hit By India Demand Slump

Last month, Suzuki cut full-year operating profit forecast by nearly 40% to 200 billion yen

Suzuki Motor Corp reported on Tuesday a 32% fall in second-quarter operating profit, weighed by a slowdown in domestic output as the automaker improves its inspection processes, and a slump in India, its biggest market.

Japan's fourth-largest automaker posted an operating profit of 55.9 billion yen ($513.83 million) for the July-September quarter, down from 82 billion yen a year ago but above a mean forecast for 44.87 billion yen from nine analysts according to Refinitiv data.

Last month, Suzuki cut full-year operating profit forecast by nearly 40% to 200 billion yen, which would be a 4-year low, as it takes a hit from measures to improve its final inspection system for cars sold in Japan, and slowing demand in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.