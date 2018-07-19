Suzuki Motorcycle Looking To Set Up A New Manufacturing Facility In India

12 years after commencing manufacturing operations in India, Suzuki Motorcycle India Limited is now set to invest in a second plant here. It's expected to be looking at an Rs 600 crore investment and is on the lookout for Greenfield plant locations in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. The idea is to keep the new facility as close to the company's suppliers base as possible. Suzuki's first plant that opened in Gurugram is adjacent to the company's car manufacturing plant, where it has an installed capacity to produce 5.40 lakh units a year. The new plant is expected to be operational by 2021-22. There are no details about the installed capacity of the new plant yet. The company has already been conducting a feasibility study with KPMG, a market research firm for the setup of the new facility.

Suzuki Motorcycle plans to hit 1 million in sales by 2021 and after that; it will need to have a new plant, where additional manufacturing will be planned. The company already achieved its target sales of 5 lakh units in FY2017-18 and has now set a target of 7 lakh units in FY2018-19. The company will also be focussing equally on high capacity motorcycles in India. After the launch of the Suzuki GSX-S750 in India, the company is looking to add yet another model in the sub 800 cc segment which will be the VStrom 650, a middleweight adventure tourer. The company sold 300 high displacement motorcycles in India in FY2018 and is looking to achieve a target of 500 units in FY2019.

The Japanese two wheeler manufacturer also recently launched the Burgman Street 125 in India at a price of ₹ 68,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is the second 125 cc scooter from Suzuki and will take on the role of the flagship Suzuki scooter in India. The Burgman Street uses the same engine and chassis as on the Access 125, which is the largest selling 125 cc scooter in India today. With the Burgman Street, Suzuki is looking to further consolidate its position as the manufacturer with the biggest share in the 125 cc scooter segment in India.

