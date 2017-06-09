Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales Grow By 52% In May 2017

Suzuki Motorcycle India had a change of fortunes ever since the Access 125 and Gixxer series arrived in the market and the two-wheeler maker continues to keep the momentum going. For the month of May 2017, Suzuki registered a 51.69 per cent increase in sales over the same period last year. The company recorded a cumulative sales figure of 38,923 units last month, a healthy increase over the 25,659 units that were sold in May 2016.

Suzuki India has been registering double digit growth since the past four months, contributed by the consistently selling Gixxer and Access 125 models. The Suzuki Gixxer remains a popular offering in the premium 150 cc segment and recorded a sales figure of 9141 units (including exports), contributing 20.7 per cent to the overall sales in May this year. On the other hand, the Suzuki Access is the company's bestselling model and recorded a total of 32,151 units (including exports) last month.

The Access 125 is Suzuki's bestselling offering

Individually, the Gixxer and Access have recorded exports of 3893 units and 256 units respectively, while the company's total exports stand at 5141 units for May 2017, contributing 11.6 per cent to its overall sales. The Gixxer and Access contributed 93.7 per cent to the company's overall volumes.

Barring the two models, Suzuki's other commuter offerings make for an extremely small chunk of sales. Products including the Let's scooter and Hayate are moderate sellers, while the premium motorcycles including the India-made Hayabusa, GSX series, V-Strom 1000 and the likes make for limited numbers. Nevertheless, Suzuki's sales do emerge as positive and is better than the industry growth that was at 11 per cent in May.