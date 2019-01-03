Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales Grow By 34 Per Cent In December 2018

Suzuki Motorcycle India concluded 2018 on a high registering a healthy growth in volumes for December. The Japanese bike maker sold 43,874 units in December 2018 in the domestic market, registering a growth of 33.82 per cent over the 32,786 units that were sold in December 2017. The two-wheeler maker has had a strong 2019 financial year so far with 545,683 units sold between April and December 2018, a growth of 30 per cent over the 420,736 units sold during the same period last fiscal. The company aims to cross the 7.5 lakh mark in sales by the end of the current financial year. Suzuki's overall sales figures during December 2018 stood at 52,354 units (Domestic + Exports), growing by 30.83 per cent, over 40,017 units registered in December 2017.

Speakingabout the sales performance, Suzuki Motorcycle India - Managing Director, Satoshi Uchida said, “The year 2018 has been eventful for Suzuki Motorcycle India. We not only had 3 new product launches, but also entered newer territories with a new premium scooter – Burgman Street, the Special One, a versatile adventure tourer – V-Strom 650XT ABS, and the apex-predator – GSX-S750. All the 3 models reflect the versatility of our product capabilities that aims to offer a premium and superior riding experience to every customer. The success of these models, in addition to our existing commercially successful models has allowed us to close this calendar year on a high. As we head into the final quarter of this financial year, not only are we well-poised to meet the 7.5 lac unit sales target; but are also now looking forward to 2019 that promises to be even bigger.”

December 2018 also saw Suzuki achieve a manufacturing milestone by rolling out the four millionth vehicle from its Gurugram based facility. The company had three launches last year including the Suzuki GSX-S750, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS and the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 scooter. It also introduced ABS on the Gixxer and Gixxer SF models, and CBS on the Access range. The two-wheeler maker recently introduced the 2018 Suzuki Hayabusa in India.

