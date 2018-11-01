New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales Grow 34 Per Cent

Suzuki posts strong sales growth in October 2018, despatching more than 65,000 two-wheeler units in the month. .

Suzuki sold more than 65,000 two-wheelers in October 2018

Highlights

  • Suzuki despatched more than 65,000 two-wheelers in October 2018
  • More than 61,000 of these have been despatched in the domestic market
  • Suzuki recently launched the V-Strom 650 XT adventure tourer

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has sold more than 60,000 two-wheelers in October, riding on a strong festive season growth. In all, Suzuki despatched 61,768 two-wheeler units in October 2018, a growth of 34 per cent this year, compared to just 46,048 units in the same month a year ago. Suzuki scooters witnessed robust sales growth with the bestselling Suzuki Access 125 and the new Suzuki Burgman Street 125. Including exports, Suzuki despatched a total of 65,689 units in October 2018, a growth of 30.76 per cent over the 50,237 units despatched in October 2017.

The Suzuki Burgman Street is the newest 125 cc scooter Suzuki Motorcycle India

Commenting on the festive sales, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL said, "Suzuki's exciting growth-curve has continued into the month of October as well. A strong performance during the festive season is critical to our hope of fulfilling our sales target of 7.5 million sales in this financial year. Not only have we enjoyed our highest-ever retail this month, therefore with a positive consumer sentiments, we are geared up to end this season on a high."

Suzuki recently launched the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT adventure touring motorcycle

In October, Suzuki Motorcycle India also commenced the deliveries of V-Strom 650XT ABS, the ultimate adventurer tourer in India, which was the third new product launch in FY 2018-19 from the company's stable. The V-Strom 650XT ABS is Suzuki Motorcycle India's third CKD unit in the big-bike segment after the Suzuki Hayabusa and the Suzuki GSX-S750. Suzuki also launched its global flagship Motocross bikes - RM-Z450 and RM-Z250, designed specifically to promise an exhilarating off-roading experience to the riders.

