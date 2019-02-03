New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 40 Per Cent Growth In January 2019

Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 63,209 units in January 2019, growing at 40 per cent in year-on-year sales, as against 45,287 units sold in January 2018.

View Photos

Suzuki Motorcycle India achieved a double digit growth in January 2019 with 40 per cent year-on-year increase in sales. The two-wheeler maker clocked sales of 63,209 units last month, as against a sales figure of 45,287 units in January last year. Suzuki India's overall sales for January 2019 (Domestic + Exports) stood at 69,162 units, growing by 39 per cent over 49,618 units during the same month in 2018.

Suzuki Motorcycle India - Managing Director, Satoshi Uchida said, “The year 2019 starts with a good note for Suzuki Motorcycle India. The strong consumer sentiments and growing economy have propelled the double-digit growth for the brand in January. We are thankful to our customers for having trust in Suzuki's products and services. With an exciting product line-up ahead, we wish to continue the growth momentumin this year as well.”

The Suzuki Gixxer continues to be a strong seller for the brand

With respect to year-to-date sales, Suzuki's cumulative sales for the period of April 2018 to January 2019 stands at 614,845 units, growing at a rate of 30 per cent over 470,719 units sold during the same period last fiscal. The manufacturer has been on a high with respect to its sales growth through the year and aims to sell over 900,000 units in this fiscal. With two more months to go, Suzuki is coming close to that number.

January 2019 also saw Suzuki introduce the 2019 V-Strom 650XT ABS in the country priced at ₹ 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Originally launched last year, the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT received subtle upgrades for the new model year including new graphics, hazard lights and side reflectors, with no changes to the mechanicals. The bike is available in two colour options and takes on the Kawasaki Versys 650 in the segment.

