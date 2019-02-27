New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki May Be Working On A New Roadster

Latest design patents filed by Suzuki reveal what could be a small displacement roadster, possibly around 300 cc, and it looks like a sporty machine.

Latest patent images reveal new Suzuki roadster

Highlights

  • Suzuki roadster may be a new 250-300 cc motorcycle
  • The bike will probably have funky styling with a neo-retro theme
  • No word on any production timelines yet, but concept images expected

Two new design patents reveal that Suzuki may be working on a latest roadster, and this one could well be a small displacement bike. The bike in question is expected to have a single-cylinder engine displacing around 300 cc, and from the looks of the patent images, it does promise to have a sporty silhouette and possibly handling, once a closer to production prototype is revealed. So far, though, no other details about this upcoming Suzuki motorcycle are available, and whatever we know are gleaned from the patent images only.

j38jdjmc

The images reveal a small displacement engine, possibly in the region of 300 cc

The motorcycle in question is definitely going to be a roadster, with upside down forks, a single front disc and a compact exhaust that exits ahead of the rear wheel. The engine is mounted on a trellis frame and the swingarm looks like a high-quality unit, derived or at least inspired by Suzuki's race-bred machines. It may not be a sportbike though, and something which could take on the likes of the Honda CB300R and with somewhat similar if not identical design language. So, expect a funky, yet modern take on a classic cafe racer design. Of course, all this is conjecture at this point, and more details will only be known until we see the first concept images. Either ways, Suzuki seems to working on a range of new motorcycles, and the next couple of years could see several of these products making an appearance, at least in concept form.

Also Read: Suzuki Patents Reveal Upside Down Engine

0 Comments

Just a few days ago, another set of patent images revealed what could possibly be a completely new, and unconventional way of mounting the engine on a motorcycle. Those patent images showed an upside down engine mounted on the frame. So far, there's no concrete news of Suzuki's future product line-up, but we can expect at least some interesting concepts by the end of the year, at one of the motor shows, possibly at Tokyo or at the EICMA show in Milan.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

