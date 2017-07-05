Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the Let's scooter with new dual tone colours priced at ₹ 48,193 (Post GST, ex-showroom Delhi) ahead of the festive season. The 110 cc scooter is now available in three new options comprising Royal Blue/Matte Black (BNU), Orange/Matte Black (GTW) and Glass Sparkle Black (YVB), and are intended to provide a fresh new look to the scooter. The design though remains the same on the Suzuki's entry-level offering, but you do get new graphics and black finished wheels keeping up with the sporty theme of the scooter.

Under the fibre body though, the Suzuki Let's does not get any mechanical changes. Power continues to come from the 112.8 cc BS-IV compliant engine tuned to produce 8.2 bhp of power at 7500 rpm and 8.8 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a CVT unit and is equipped with the company's SEP technology for improved fuel efficiency. The scooter uses 120 mm drum brakes at the front and rear, while suspension duties are performed by telescopic front forks and swing arm type, coil springs at the rear. The little two wheeler comes with a decent fuel tank capacity of 5.2 litres.

The dual tone colour option gives a sporty look to the puny scooter

Unlike the Access 125, which Suzuki's bestselling model in India, the Let's hasn't been the volume builder it was intended to be. The model competes with the more popular TVS Scooty Zest 110 and Honda Activa-i the segment. That said, the new options are expected infuse some new life into the model.

Commenting on the launch, Suzuki Motorcycle India - Managing Director, Satoshi Uchida said "We constantly endeavour to bring in new variety to our products and offer the best features to our customers. We are confident that this new colour proposition will be a popular choice amongst our discerning young customers."

Compared to the Suzuki Let's dual tone shade that was currently available, the new dual tone option has seen a small price cut, which is likely a result of the new GST norms. Overall, prices of Suzuki two wheelers are down by 2 per cent as per the new GST regime, the bike maker announced earlier this week.