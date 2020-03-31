Suzuki Katana Unveiled In New Colours

The coronavirus pandemic may have led to the cancellation of the Tokyo and Osaka motorcycle shows, but Suzuki has showcased refreshed models in the firm's own virtual show. Suzuki was to showcase new colour schemes for the new Suzuki Katana, and the new paint options certainly give fresh appeal to the Katana, from the silver and black options offered so far. Suzuki's virtual show demonstrates two new colours for the Katana, and the bike does look very nice in the new shades.

The new Matte Black shade with contrasting gold wheels, gives fresh appeal to the Suzuki Katana

The first colour is candy red, with colour-matched wheels and contrasting gold-coloured bars and forks. With the new paint, the Katana seems to have been transformed dramatically, from what used to be a largely monochrome paint scheme when it was unveiled. The second new colour option is matte black that distinguishes itself from the existing gloss black option by again using gold bars and forks, with matching gold wheels as well. The Katana badge is also finished in gold, while the Suzuki branding on the tank is finished in gloss black, standing out against the matte black colour.

The Suzuki Katana revives a popular name from Suzuki's model range from the 1980s. The 2020 Suzuki Katana is based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000F, powered by the same 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine which puts out 147 bhp of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. While the new colours haven't been confirmed for production yet, Suzuki is conducting online research and reaction on their popularity. From all indications, it won't be long before we hopefully see the Katana in new colours. For India, Suzuki is likely to introduce the Katana towards the end of 2020.

(See the Suzuki virtual show)

