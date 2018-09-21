Suzuki Katana Teaser Video Released

Suzuki has released one more teaser video of a new bike to be launched at the Intermot show on October 2. Like the earlier teasers, this one also doesn't reveal much, except that it shows a bit of the fuel tank which will be unveiled in Cologne. Two earlier teaser videos of the new bike were also released but those two didn't even show a motorcycle. The first video shows a swordsmith at work, forging a blade, and the second one shows a sword being put into shape. The only model with a name which is close to a sword is the Suzuki Katana, a model which has come from Suzuki's history from the 1980s. And from the looks of it, Suzuki is set to revive the Katana name again, with a new model based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000.

Suzuki had revealed a concept at the EICMA show in Milan last year, called the Katana 3.0. That concept was based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000 and the fuel tank of the motorcycle revealed in the teaser video closely resembles the one on the concept. So, it's a very likely possibility that the Katana 3.0 concept may be unveiled as a production model at the Intermot show in Germany.

The Katana has been a popular model in Suzuki's line-up and was used for a range of Suzuki's sport touring motorcycles from 1981 to 2006. Suzuki produced 550 cc, 650 cc, 750 cc and 1100 cc models of the Katana during the model's production run. The first Katana was designed by Target Design of Germany for Suzuki in 1979, and the second coming of the Katana name will also make its debut in Germany, on October 2.

