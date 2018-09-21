New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki Katana Teaser Video Released

Suzuki has teased the new Katana which will be unveiled on October 2 at the Intermot show in Cologne, Germany.

View Photos
Suzuki has released one more video teasing the upcoming Suzuki Katana

Highlights

  • Suzuki Katana teased again in third video
  • The Suzuki Katana will be unveiled on October 2 at the Intermot show
  • The Katana is expected to be based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000

Suzuki has released one more teaser video of a new bike to be launched at the Intermot show on October 2. Like the earlier teasers, this one also doesn't reveal much, except that it shows a bit of the fuel tank which will be unveiled in Cologne. Two earlier teaser videos of the new bike were also released but those two didn't even show a motorcycle. The first video shows a swordsmith at work, forging a blade, and the second one shows a sword being put into shape. The only model with a name which is close to a sword is the Suzuki Katana, a model which has come from Suzuki's history from the 1980s. And from the looks of it, Suzuki is set to revive the Katana name again, with a new model based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000.

Suzuki

Suzuki Bikes

Intruder

Gixxer

Burgman

Hayabusa

Gixxer SF

Intruder M1800R

New Access 125

GSX-S750

GSX R1000

Lets

Hayate EP

GSX S1000F

GSX-R1000R

V-Strom 1000

GSX S1000

Advertisement

Suzuki had revealed a concept at the EICMA show in Milan last year, called the Katana 3.0. That concept was based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000 and the fuel tank of the motorcycle revealed in the teaser video closely resembles the one on the concept. So, it's a very likely possibility that the Katana 3.0 concept may be unveiled as a production model at the Intermot show in Germany.

0 Comments

The Katana has been a popular model in Suzuki's line-up and was used for a range of Suzuki's sport touring motorcycles from 1981 to 2006. Suzuki produced 550 cc, 650 cc, 750 cc and 1100 cc models of the Katana during the model's production run. The first Katana was designed by Target Design of Germany for Suzuki in 1979, and the second coming of the Katana name will also make its debut in Germany, on October 2.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki Intruder with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki
Intruder
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj
Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 180
Bajaj
Avenger Street 180
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350
TAGS :
Suzuki Katana Suzuki Katana teaser Suzuki Katana unveil

Latest News

Skoda Kodiaq RS Design Sketches Released Ahead Of Paris Debut
Skoda Kodiaq RS Design Sketches Released Ahead Of Paris Debut
Suzuki Katana Teaser Video Released
Suzuki Katana Teaser Video Released
Indian Motorcycle Confirms Launch Of FTR 1200
Indian Motorcycle Confirms Launch Of FTR 1200
Mahindra KUV100 AMT Variant Spotted Testing
Mahindra KUV100 AMT Variant Spotted Testing
Volkswagen Reveals I.D. Buzz Cargo
Volkswagen Reveals I.D. Buzz Cargo
Aston Martin Releases Sketch Of New Hypercar Project 003
Aston Martin Releases Sketch Of New Hypercar Project 003
Peugeot Reveals e-Legend All-Electric Concept
Peugeot Reveals e-Legend All-Electric Concept
Nissan Recalls 2.4 Lakh SUVs Worldwide; India Unaffected
Nissan Recalls 2.4 Lakh SUVs Worldwide; India Unaffected
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Key Features In Detail
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Key Features In Detail
Toyota Sells 4 Lakh Units Of The Etios Series
Toyota Sells 4 Lakh Units Of The Etios Series
Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.75 Lakh
Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.75 Lakh
Germany To Reach Target Of 1 Million Electric Cars Later Than Planned
Germany To Reach Target Of 1 Million Electric Cars Later Than Planned
Toyota Invests In Renewable Energy To Power Future Factories, Electric Cars
Toyota Invests In Renewable Energy To Power Future Factories, Electric Cars
2019 BMW 3 Series Teaser Leaked Ahead Of Paris Motor Show Debut
2019 BMW 3 Series Teaser Leaked Ahead Of Paris Motor Show Debut
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 40 Lakh
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 40 Lakh

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,062
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 63,815
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED BIKE

14 Gusto Bikes

Available
Used Gusto Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 25,000
More Scooter Bikes

5 TNT 25 Bikes

Available
Used TNT 25 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1.53 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

549 Activa Bikes

Available
Used Activa Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 3,500
More Scooter Bikes

119 Bajaj V15 Bikes

Available
Used Bajaj V15 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 32,200
More Commuter Bikes

9 Achiever Bikes

Available
Used Achiever Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 54,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 GSX S1000F Bikes

Available
Used GSX S1000F Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

1 Yamaha Alba Bikes

Available
Used Yamaha Alba Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 30,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Bonneville Bikes

Available
Used Bonneville Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 2 Lakh
More Cruiser Bikes

1 Mahindra Kine Bikes

Available
Used Mahindra Kine Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 14,999
More Scooter Bikes

5 TNT 300 Bikes

Available
Used TNT 300 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1.55 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

Popular Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.07 - 1.14 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 82,445 - 93,272 *
Suzuki Burgman
Suzuki Burgman
₹ 72,603 *
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
₹ 14.4 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 96,658 - 1.07 Lakh *
Suzuki Intruder M1800R
Suzuki Intruder M1800R
₹ 16.9 - 17.43 Lakh *
Suzuki New Access 125
Suzuki New Access 125
₹ 64,759 *
Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki GSX-S750
₹ 7.9 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX R1000
Suzuki GSX R1000
₹ 20.13 Lakh *
Suzuki Lets
Suzuki Lets
₹ 52,550 *
Suzuki Hayate EP
Suzuki Hayate EP
₹ 56,697 *
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki GSX S1000F
₹ 13.46 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
₹ 20.99 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
₹ 14.25 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki GSX S1000
₹ 12.98 Lakh *
View More
x
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Key Features In Detail
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Key Features In Detail
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 40 Lakh
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 40 Lakh
Best Scooters In India 2018: Top 10 Scooty Prices, Mileage, Images
Best Scooters In India 2018: Top 10 Scooty Prices, Mileage, Images
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities