Suzuki Jimny To Be Axed In The UK By 2021

The new generation Suzuki Jimny was introduced in the UK in 2018, but it won't be on sale for long. It turns out that the stringent emission regulations for the UK aren't really something the new Jimny can comply with in the future, and that will leave Suzuki with no choice but to discontinue the model by 2021. The decision emerges as Maruti Suzuki, the company's Indian subsidiary is evaluating launching the model here and even showcased the off-roader at the 2020 Auto Expo back in February.

Maruti Suzuki India is evaluating to launch the Jimny SUV in India

The problem lies with the fact that the current generation Suzuki Jimny emits about 154g/km from its 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is well above the average limit of 95g/km that the Suzuki fleet will have to meet in the future. This figure is for the manual version of the SUV, and goes higher at 170g/km for the automatic transmission version.

In a statement, Suzuki said that it will make "every effort to ensure delivery to its customers who have already placed an order." That said, the Jimny will be sold in limited numbers in the UK this year that means that customers who have already ordered the model are in luck. This definitely won't sit well with those that were planning to bring one home. The Jimny is Suzuki's iconic off-roader and enjoys a cult status in the segment. The new generation model upped the ante in terms of capabilities and features, while the design overhaul complete with the retro theme has made it instantly likeable.

Now, Suzuki could bridge the gap in terms of emissions with a hybrid engine but the company has not announced introducing a hybrid powertrain on the Jimny anytime soon. There's also the option of retailing the model as a commercial vehicle, which translates to a new categorisation and different emission regulations. The company will have to remove the rear seats though to meet the new category.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the Suzuki Jimny three-door could make it to India in the second half of the year. The iconic Gypsy was recently discontinued and the new Jimny will slot in very well as the brand's halo offering sold via the Nexa outlets. The automaker is tight-lipped about its plans to launch the model and we will have to see how the Jimny's arrival unfolds.

