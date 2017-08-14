Suzuki Ignis G-Urban, S-Urban, And Motocrosser Style Concepts Showcased In Indonesia

Recently, three new exciting concept models of the much popular Suzuki Ignis were showcased at the ongoing 2017 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. The three different iterations of the Ignis include - the S-Urban Concept, G-Urban Concept, and the Motocrosser Style Concept, all of which add a new flavour to the already quirky-looking Ignis compact hatch. These are essentially just customisation possibilities for the Ignis and the company has revealed no plans to put any one of them into production.

Suzuki Ignis S-Urban Concept

Suzuki S-Urban Concept

The Ignis S-Urban Concept has been designed to look like a baby Suzuki Jimny and comes with a tough body kit with bolt-on fenders, beefy grille, a heavy bumper and a massive sump guard to give it that off-roader look. Additionally, the concept also comes with raised suspension and fatter tyres for higher ground clearance along with a hood-scoop and large roof rails to complete the rugged look.

Suzuki Ignis G-Urban Concept

Suzuki G-Urban Concept

The G-Urban concept, on the other hand, is largely similar to the regular Ignis that is on sale but features a bunch of add-on accessories that have boosted the car's premium quotient. The concept car comes with a stylish body kit with new front and rear bumpers and roof-mounted rear spoilers. The Ignis G-Urban comes with a larger set of alloy wheels along with low profile tyres, and instead of the standard U-shaped LED daytime running lights, the car gets LED bars that flank the S badge on the grille.

Suzuki Ignis Motocrosser Style Concept

Suzuki Motocrosser Style Concept

A salute to Suzuki Factory Racing, the Ignis Motocrosser Style Concept introduced by the company comes with the same livery as the Suzuki racing motocross bikes. The combination of yellow, black and red paint scheme truly makes the car stand out, especially with the bold graphics and the large Suzuki badging. The front and rear bumpers get additional cladding, while the grille is bordered by red accents. The projector headlamps, LED DRLs and mirrors are all carried over from the standard version. The matte-finished alloy wheels look sporty, while the knobby tyres complete the off-roader look.

The Indonesian-spec Suzuki Ignis is powered by the same 1.2-litre VVT engine that we get in India. In fact, the engine produces the same power output at 82 bhp and 113 Nm, which comes paired to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AGS automated manual transmission with manual mode.

Image Courtesy: Paultan.org

