Suzuki Hayabusa Creed Owners Community Launched In India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched 'Hayabusa Creed' - an exclusive community for Hayabusa owners in the country. The community was unveiled on the occasion of 'World Hayabusa Day' that is globally on August 23. The Japanese bike maker organised Hayabusa Ride-outs across four cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore. The ride-outs saw the riders become first-ever members of the exclusive community.

Commenting on the launch, Suzuki India, Managing Director, Satoshi Uchida said, "We are excited to unveil Hayabusa Creed - the first-ever community exclusive for Hayabusa owners in India. The 'Hayabusa Day' celebrates the passion and spirit of owning and riding a Hayabusa. Hayabusa Creed is an attempt to express our gratitude to all Hayabusa owner's in India who personify these attributes and have contributed to the cult status that this legendary motorcycle enjoys."

(This is the second consecutive year Suzuki celebrated World Hayabusa Day in India)



He further said, "Hayabusa Creed is a platform for all the members to celebrate the pride of ownership and enjoy the exclusivity and privileges customized for this community. We are confident that not only will the Hayabusa owners relish being a part of this exclusive community, but this will help us in growing Hayabusa Creed from strength to strength in the coming years."

Suzuki India says the various activities have been planned for Hayabusa Creed members throughout the year and will include rides, expert session, safety tips, driving advice and much more. The bike maker has also created a microsite for the the Creed community. Existing Suzuki Hayabusa owners can be a part of the exclusive club by registering on the site.

(The Suzuki Hayabusa is locally assembled in India)

While the Suzuki Hayabusa is due to move to its next generation soon, the popularity of the superbike refuses to wither away. The motorcycle has a cult following in India and globally, and is in fact, one of the few performance motorcycles to the locally assembled in the country. The next generation Suzuki Hayabusa is said to be under development and will be the company's new flagship with possibly turbocharging.

