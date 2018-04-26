Suzuki GSX-S750 Vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The Suzuki GSX-S750 has been launched at a price of ₹ 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom). We've already ridden the GSX-S750 at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) and are quite impressed with the bike's performance and handling. It's also one of the more affordable middleweight performance nakeds available in the Indian market right now. At that price though, or thereabouts, you can buy several entry-level motorcycles, ranging from modern classics to middleweight performance nakeds. What the Suzuki GSX-S750 offers is a muscular and aggressive looking streetfighter with the performance to back it.

The Suzuki GSX-S750 is powered by a 749 cc, in-line four cylinder engine which makes 113 bhp of power at 10,500 rpm and 81 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The Suzuki also comes with standard ABS and switchable three-level traction control to provide a wide safety net. We take a look at the closest competitors to the GSX-S750 in terms of character and performance to see what each of these bikes offer.

Also Read: Suzuki GSX-S750 First Ride Review

The Kawasaki Z900 has the largest engine and is the most powerful

Kawasaki Z900

The Kawasaki Z900 is the closest rival to the Suzuki GSX-S750, in terms of pricing, as well as the kind of motorcycle offered. Like the Suzuki GSX-S750, the Kawasaki Z900 is also a middleweight sport naked, boasting of superb performance and handling. It looks brawny, muscular and has an aggressive stance with superb road presence. Compared to Suzuki GSX-S750, the Z900 looks a little bulkier and has an even more aggressive demeanour, even when standing still.

Also Read: Kawasaki Z900 Review

Kawasaki Z900 has solid road presence and is an outright performance bike

Where the Kawasaki has an advantage is a slightly larger engine, more power and slightly less weight than the GSX-S750. The Z900 is powered by a 948 cc, in-line four engine which makes 123 bhp at 9500 rpm and pulls with 98.6 Nm of peak torque kicking in at 7500 rpm. The Kawasaki Z900's prices start at ₹ 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom), but in terms of electronics and rider safety, the Z900 just gets ABS, and that's it! No traction control, and no riding modes. The Suzuki GSX-S750 though gets a three-level traction control and standard ABS.

The Street Triple S offers a superb blend of performance and technology

Triumph Street Triple S

The next closest competitor, in terms of performance and character, to the Suzuki GSX-S750, is the Triumph Street Triple S. The Street Triple S retains the familiar bug-eyed headlights and sharp lines. Overall, the Street Triple S is the sharpest looking among the three bikes and it looks smaller as well.

Also Read: Triumph Street Triple S Review

The Triumph Street Triple S is the lightest bike among the three

The Street Triple S is powered by a 765 cc, in-line three cylinder engine which makes 112 bhp of maximum power at 11,250 rpm, and peak torque of 73 Nm at 10,421 rpm. At ₹ 8.71 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triumph Street Triple S though, is much more expensive than either the Z900 or the GSX-S750. And the Street Triple S also gets the added safety net of ABS and traction control. Additionally, the Street Triple S gets ride-by-wire with two riding modes as well - Road and Rain.

The Kawasaki Z900's engine is the most powerful and has the largest displacement Also Read: Kawasaki Z900 Vs Triumph Street Triple S Comparison Review

Performance

The Kawasaki Z900 here has a definitive displacement and power output advantage. Combine that with a very tractable and smooth power delivery, along with superb handling, the Kawasaki is difficult to ignore in terms of everyday usability as well as outright performance. The Triumph Street Triple S, meanwhile, has a lively, free revving engine and makes near same performance as the Suzuki, but the Street Triple is the lightest among the lot, and is also handles beautifully. Although Triumph only publishes dry weight (166 kg), it is still lighter than both the Z900 (208 kg) and the GSX-S750 (215 kg kerb weight).

The Suzuki's brakes are superb and offer very good bite and progression to shave off high speed

Final Word

For the price, the Suzuki GSX-S750 certainly offers a very well-rounded package in this comparison. Superb performance, fantastic handling combined with easy power delivery makes it a serious contender to take the crown amongst the three bikes. Equipment, in terms of suspension and brakes are more or less evenly matched with the other two. The Triumph Street Triple S offers a great bike all-round, with all the bells and whistles to make it safe, yet an entertaining performance. The only downside of the Street Triple S is the price, which is more than both the Z900 and the GSX-S750. The Kawasaki's fantastic performance and extra displacement and power will endear it to a lot of performance junkies over the other two.

The 749 cc, in-line four cylinder motor is free revving and kicks up a nice wailing sound

On paper, the Z900 seems to be somewhat ahead in terms of performance and thrills, but it misses out on any electronic aids, and Kawasakis are generally known to be pricey in terms of maintenance and spares. For now, we'll reserve our verdict till we get to ride all three bikes back to back to have an even clearer picture of which one is the best among the three. As things stand today, it will be quite a competition to see which is the best all-round middleweight performance naked.

