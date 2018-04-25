Suzuki GSX-S750: Five Things You Need To Know

The Suzuki GSX-S750 has been launched in India at a price of ₹ 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The GSX-S750 is a middleweight performance naked, and the second Suzuki big bike to be assembled in India after the Suzuki Hayabusa. We spent a few laps around the Buddh International Circuit with the Suzuki GSX-S750 and came back quite impressed with the bike's abilities. So, is the Suzuki GSX-S750 the right bike in the under- ₹ 10 lakh price bracket? And what does it offer in terms of performance and electronic rider aids to someone who is upgrading to their first big bike?

Here's a quick look at the characteristics of the Suzuki GSX-S750:

The Suzuki GSX-S750 looks brawny and beefy and almost similar to its bigger sibling, the Suzuki GSX-S1000. The style is brawny, and pleasant at the same time without being over the top. And the best part is, it looks like the S1000 from afar too, unless you look up close. The Suzuki GSX-S750 offers a brilliant package and a very attractive proposition at ₹ 7.45 lakh The engine has been derived from the legendary K5 motor of the 2005 GSX-R750, known for its performance. Although the architecture has changed with the cylinders stacked in a slightly more vertical manner, this 749 cc, in-line four retains the same refinement and similar performance which its ancestor was famous for. Maximum power is rated at 113 bhp at 10,500 rpm and peak torque of 81 Nm kicks in at 9,500 rpm. It's silky smooth, and has enough performance to make every ride an enjoyable one. The 749 cc, in-line four cylinder motor makes 113 bhp @ 10,500 rpm The sound of the Suzuki GSX-S750 is one of the first things which immediately impresses. And it begs to be revved with the intake roar and exhaust howl making music together as you wring open the throttle while flicking through the slick six-speed gearbox. The GSX-S750's performance is not intimidating, yet thoroughly enjoyable Handling is the GSX-750's forte, and it's forgiving and makes it look all too easy to carry much more corner speed than you would think of. Even if you make mistakes, or falter mid-corner, it never for once scares you silly, or makes you feel the bike is unsettled. Brakes are superb and offer very good bite and progression to shave off high speed The brakes are superb on the Suzuki GSX-S750, and for new or riders upgrading to their first performance bike, the eight-level ABS will be a boon, under all kinds of conditions. The Nissin four-pot calipers offer superb bite on the 310 mm twin rotors, and makes shaving off high speeds seem effortless and without drama.

