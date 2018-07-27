Suzuki GSX-R1000R In Classic Race Colours Unveiled

Team Classic Suzuki has unveiled a one-off Suzuki GSX-R1000R in classic retro race colours inspired by the design of the early Suzuki GSX-R750, most notably with the blue stripes across the fairing. The GSX-R1000R Team Classic Suzuki replica gets the same livery and sponsor graphics on the fairings, including title sponsor Suzuki Vintage Parts. The bike also gets a number of genuine accessory parts, including brake and clutch lever guards, engine case savers, carbon frame cover, pillion seat cowl, fuel cap trim, carbon air intakes, double bubble screen, axle sliders and paddock stand bobbins.

Suzuki GSX-R1000R 20.98 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(The bike features classic Suzuki racing livery)

For now, the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R1000R is a one-off example, but reports suggest that Suzuki will consider market feedback and a limited edition model may be considered for production. Team Classic Suzuki is the UK-based classic race team of the Japanese brand, using earlier Suzuki models in various classic endurance races.

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R is one of the best superbikes that we have ridden. Powered by a 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes 199 bhp at 13,200 rpm and 117.6 Nm of peak torque at 10,800 rpm, the GSX-R1000R is a proper litre-class superbike with performance and handling that will entertain experienced riders around a racetrack. The base Suzuki GSX-R1000 is priced at ₹ 19 lakh (ex-showroom), while the higher spec Suzuki GSX-R1000R with top-spec suspension costs ₹ 22 lakh (ex-showroom). Both bikes are brought in to India as completely built units (CBUs).

