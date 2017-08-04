Suzuki Gixxer SF To Be Offered With ABS

Suzuki is all set to offer anti-lock brakes (ABS) on the Gixxer SF in the coming weeks. The company is yet to announce the same officially. The details were revealed when the brochure for Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS was leaked a few days ago. The brochure says that the 2017 Gixxer SF will get new colour schemes and a single-channel ABS at the front wheel, which is similar to the one offered on the Bajaj Pulsar RS200. The Gixxer SF will have a new variant called the SP which will have ABS along with new graphics and the SP logo.

(Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS)

Suzuki will offer ABS on both the carburetted and FI variants of the Gixxer SF. The company has been constantly updating the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF on a regular basis. It first introduced rear disc brake in both motorcycles and then also started offering fuel-injected engines on them.

We did speak to a few Suzuki dealerships and they have also confirmed that bookings for the ABS equipped Gixxer SF have begun and deliveries might begin in a couple of weeks or so. The on-road Delhi prices for the Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS are ₹ 1, 10,000 for the Carburetted version and ₹ 1, 13,000 for the fuel-injected version. The ex-showroom prices will be made known soon. We also got to know that Suzuki will not be offering ABS on the Gixxer at present, but will introduce it sooner than later.

(Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS)

The exact prices are yet to be announced but we expect Suzuki to charge a small premium of ₹ 5,000- ₹ 8,000 for the ABS variant of the Gixxer SF over the regular variants. There are no tweaks to the engine specs. The Gixxer SF continues to get the 155 cc air-cooled engine which makes 14 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. Of course, the ABS tech will add around 2-3 kg to the overall weight of the bike which is currently 139 kg for the carburetted version and 140 kg for the fuel-injected version.

