Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd has launched the MotoGP edition of the 2019 Gixxer SF. First launched in 2015, the new Gixxer SF gets livery inspired from Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP racing team. It is priced at Rs. 110,605 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Suzuki Gixxer SF MotoGP edition is about Rs. 1,500 more expensive than the standard model.

Highlights

  • The Gixxer SF MotoGP Edition is based on the Gixxer SF 150.
  • It is Rs. 1500 more expensive than the standard model.
  • The Gixxer SF MotoGP edition gets the same 155cc, four-stroke engine.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd has launched the Gixxer SF MotoGP edition in India at a price of ₹ 110,605 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets the Racing Blue body colour and graphics inspired by Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP team. The blue colour is adorned with 'Suzuki Ecstar' lettering on the sides of the motorcycles and the alloys too get the distinctive pinstripes as well. Apart from the colour scheme, there are no other changes to the motorcycle. The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF was launched a couple of months ago at a price of ₹ 1.09 lakh, which means the MotoGP Edition is about ₹ 1,500 more expensive than the standard model.

Suzuki Gixxer SF

1.22 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Suzuki Gixxer SF

o33hrrc

The Gixxer SF MotoGP edition gets the Racing Blue body colour and graphics inspired by Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP team.

Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are happy to introduce the GIXXER SF series MotoGP edition, the color admirably expresses the passion and spirit of racing inspired by legendary GSX-R series' legacy. With State of the art design, high output and low fuel consumption engine along with an easy to handle chassis the GIXXER SF series MotoGP edition is designed to impress. Suzuki Motorcycle India, received an overwhelming response for the newly launched GIXXER SF series with lot of anticipation about the MotoGP colour. We are pleased to announce the launch of the same in Indian market today."

576cipio

The blue colour is adorned with 'Suzuki Ecstar' lettering on the sides of the motorcycles.

The Gixxer SF MotoGP edition gets the same 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection, air-cooled SOHC engine, making 14 bhp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm. There is no change to the engine specifications and cycle parts. The motorcycle gets a single channel ABS as standard fitment. The Gixxer SF goes up against the likes of Hero Xtreme 200S.

